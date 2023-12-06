Did you know Suhana Khan acted in THIS film first before Zoya Akhtar's The Archies?

Zoya Akhtar’s film The Archies is all set to release tomorrow, and we are sure fans are eagerly waiting to watch the movie. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is foraying into Bollywood with this film, and the little glimpse of her performance in the film’s trailer has already raised expectations from her. But wait, did you know The Archies is not the first time Suhana has acted in a film? Suhana starred in a 10-minute short film titled ‘The Grey Part Of Blue’ back when she was in college.

The Archies star Suhana Khan’s acting debut The Grey Part of Blue

Before Zoya Akhtar’s film The Archies releases, let’s check out the first film that Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan acted in. Titled ‘The Grey Part of Blue,’ the short film stars Suhana Khan and Robin Gonella, and it has been directed by Theodore Gimeno. The film is available to watch on YouTube. It revolves around a young couple who embark on a road trip, while dealing with their relationship issues.

Suhana Khan plays the role of Sandy, a young girl who is eager to bring her partner home to meet her parents. However, she soon realized that her partner isn’t as invested in their relationship. This short film was released on YouTube in 2019, and while sharing it, Theodore Gimeno wrote that he worked on the short film for a year. Check out The Grey Part of Blue below.

“Really excited to finally bring to you this project I've been working on for the past year! I've been immensely lucky to work with such an amazing group of people: cast, crew and friends that helped me turn this idea into something real! So that's really awesome. And hopefully you will have enjoyed it too! Thank you!” he wrote.

Suhana’s performance in this short film was praised by netizens, who dropped encouraging comments on the YouTube video. “Suhana is exceptionally good, the pauses, the side twitches,the release of breath during conversations are all more than real,” wrote one Netizen, while another one commented, “Suhana is actually quite good. Her delivery and level of maturity in understanding and portraying her character was spot on. Well done SK!”

Not just this, he also shared a behind-the-scenes video post the release of the short film, and looks like Suhana Khan had a great time shooting for the film with her friends. Suhana Khan studied acting at the New York University.

About The Archies

Suhana Khan plays the role of Veronica Lodge in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The cast also includes Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda. The Archies is all set to release on Netflix on December 7, 2023.

