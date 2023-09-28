EXCLUSIVE: DJ Ganesh recalls first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan at Shweta Bachchan's birthday bash; read on

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood. He also often throws lavish parties at his residence Mannat. Recently in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, DJ Ganesh opened up about playing at SRK's mansion for Pathaan's success party and finally meeting him at Jalsa for Shweta Bachchan's birthday party.

DJ Ganesh talks about meeting Shah Rukh Khan

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, DJ Ganesh talked about how he used to dream about meeting Shah Rukh Khan back in 2005. Around that time, he used to work at a hardware store near Mannat. The DJ also opened up about playing at SRK's mansion for Pathaan's success party earlier this year. While he saw the superstar, Ganesh could not actually meet him since he was busy with guests.

The DJ revealed that he finally met the Jawan star at Amitabh Bachchan's residence, Jalsa. He said: "After few days, I was playing at Jalsa Shweta mam's (Shweta Bachchan) birthday party. So that day Shah Rukh sir was there....After the party finished, I went to meet sir and I told him I was a DJ at Mannat last week." Ganesh also mentioned that he played at Karan Johar's party; SRK praised his work and left after that. "In a few seconds he came back, and he said 'you are DJ Ganesh?' Main bola haa (I said yes)", he added. King Khan then said that he had heard quite a lot about him. "Tu to bada famous hai (you are very famous)", Ganesh recalls SRK telling him.

Check out the interview:

About DJ Ganesh

DJ Ganesh is a popular DJ artist who frequently plays at high-profile Bollywood parties. He has performed for celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Karan Johar among others. Earlier this year, he also played at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding. In the same interview, Ganesh revealed that Kiara liked his music at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party and asked him to play at her wedding. He curated a mashup of songs from both the actor's films including Shershaah and Kabir Singh.

Ganesh recalls how Kiara got emotional listening to his track. "And I saw them like dancing on that mashup and they were just amazing. Kiara once cried also...I saw that. That mashup and the songs touched her in a way that she got that feeling like she remembered some moments..," he added.

