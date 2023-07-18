EXCLUSIVE: Huma Qureshi to start shooting for Maharani 3 from July end; Says ‘The show changed my life’

Huma Qureshi’s Maharani 1 and 2 has been received well by the audience, and Pinkvilla now has an exciting update on the third part of the franchise. While the show has already gone on the floors, we have heard that Huma aka Rani Bharti will start filming by the end of this month. “Huma will join the team from July 31 in Bhopal for a start-to-finish schedule. The shoot is expected to go on till October, and the season will be unveiled for viewing in 2024,” informs a source close to the development.

Meanwhile, in a recent exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Huma Qureshi also opened up about this web show. “Maharani changed my life. It really changed my life, and I think I am so grateful to Subhash Kapoor, his entire team and SonyLIV for giving me that show, and for believing in me. It just keeps getting better. I am about to start Season 3 in a few days, and it's really exciting. It was a brave choice when I made it,” says the Monica, O My Darling actress.

Further talking about her role - Rani Bharti - Huma Qureshi shares, “It is such a great character. All the love I have got, all the films that I am doing - the fact that now I can carry a whole film on my shoulders, and you know people think I can do that is because of a show like Maharani, and for the love I have got for it.”

Maharani

Besides Huma Qureshi, the Maharani series also features Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Huma is presently basking in the success of her recent release - Tarla, which narrated the story of India's iconic chef, Tarla Dalal.

