EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Bhatt 'overflows with pride' as Alia Bhatt wins National Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi

The 69th National Awards Film Awards took place this evening, August 24, at a press meet in New Delhi. This is one of the most prominent, coveted, and prestigious film award ceremonies in India. The event is held in New Delhi every year. During the ceremony, the President of India presents the awards. While the award ceremony is organized every year, it was interrupted for 2 years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. At the 69th edition of the prestigious awards, Alia Bhatt bagged the Best Actress award for her film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Now, Indian film director Mahesh Bhatt exclusively gave a reaction to us on his daughter winning the National Award.

Mahesh Bhatt reacts as Alia Bhatt wins National Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi

In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, India film director Mahesh Bhatt reacted as his daughter and actress Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi, making her first National Award in her film career.

The director said, "Overflowing with pride and joy as I watch my child win the national award for Best Actress for Gangubai. Her dedication and talent have made this dream a reality, and our entire family’s hearts couldn’t be happier."

2023 has been a blissful year for Alia as her film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani received a lot of praise from fans as well as critics. Then, the actress made her Hollywood debut with the Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Now, she has become the National Award-winning actress at the 69th National Film Awards.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Kriti Sanon also won the Best Actress Award which also makes her first National Award. She bagged the award for her film Mimi.

The announcement of the winners of the National Film Awards 2023 commenced at 5 p.m. today. People have been watching the event live on the official social media handles of PIB India and I&B Ministry and also on their YouTube channel and Facebook page.

ALSO READ: National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon win the Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi