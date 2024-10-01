EXCLUSIVE: Tumbbad star Sohum Shah talks about outsider vs insider debate; shares he hasn't learnt networking yet: ‘Mere bas ki baat hi nahin…’

Actor-producer Sohum Shah is basking in the success of Tumbbad after its re-release in cinemas. Sohum has previously worked in movies like Gulaab Gang, Talvar, Simran, The Big Bull, and others. The actor received recognition with Tumbbad, a folk horror film released in 2018. Sohum Shah recently talked about the outsider vs. insider debate while admitting that he hasn't learned networking in the film industry yet.

During a new exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sohum Shah got candid about how he feels about the outsider and insider debate around nepotism. The Tumbbad star, who hails from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, stated that actors who come from small cities have to struggle a lot. Similarly, the natives of Jaipur who aspire to be actors in Bollywood work quite hard.

"Jo Bombay se hoga wo 3rd lap se shuru karega kyunki usko angrezi bhaasha aati hai uske dost hain, use kabhi bhi emotionally home-sickness ya alone feel nahin hoga. Uske dost yahan hai uske maa-baap yahan hai (The one who is from Bombay will start from the 3rd lap because he speaks English, he has friends, he will never feel emotionally homesick or alone. His friends are here, his parents are here)," Sohum said.

The actor added that Mumbai-based actors are usually aware ofPR and have a basic idea about it as they grew up in the city. He emphasized that people like him have spent a decade figuring it out.

The Tumbbad actor admitted that he hasn't been able to learn networking in his career.

"Main aaj tak nahin seekh paaya hoon ki networking kaise hoti hai, mere bas ki baat hi nahin hai ki jaakar party mein khade hona (I still haven't learned how to network. Attending Bollywood parties isn't my cup of tea)," he added.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, Tumbbad originally hit the screens on October 12, 2018. Starring Sohum Shah as Vinayak Rao, the 2018 film follows the story of a 20th-century hidden treasure in Tumbbad, Maharashtra. Tumbbad was re-released in theaters on August 30 this year.

