EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam expresses excitement over OTT release of OMG 2; 'Hopefully, the film will start...'

Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2 turned out to be a major critical and commercial success. After two months since its release, the comedy-drama is finally going to land on the streaming space. Yami has shared her excitement about its OTT release and how it might help the film get to the right audience.

Yami Gautam talks about OMG 2's OTT release

OMG 2 will be released on Sunday, October 8 on Netflix. Yami Gautam, who played the role of lawyer Kamini Maheshwari, had an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla where she shared her excitement about the release. She said: "Super thrilled for the release of OMG 2 on an OTT platform! More than just a film; it's a message that deserves to reach it’s right audience, and I'm confident it will find its way via an OTT release! With the immense love and the thunderous response, that the film received after its theatrical launch, I'm even more excited and eagerly waiting to see what the OTT release has in store for us! Hopefully, the film will start and provoke a positive conversation amongst the teenagers, that we had intended for it to."

About OMG 2

OMG 2 is written and helmed by Amit Rai and it serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film OMG - Oh My God! The film stars Akshay Kumar as a messenger of Shiva while Pankaj Tripathi plays a shop owner and Yami Gautam plays the opposition lawyer. The film also stars Govind Namdev, Pavan Malhotra, and Arun Govil in supporting roles. It deals with the topic of sex education in India and as a result, it met with censorship troubles before the release. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) performed multiple cuts and modifications to the story and gave it an A (adult) certificate. The character of Kumar was originally Lord Shiva, which was changed to Shiva's messenger. OMG 2 was finally released on August 11 alongside Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.

Meanwhile, Yami will be next seen in the comedy film Dhoom Dhaam alongside Pratik Gandhi.

ALSO READ: OMG 2 OTT release: Here’s when and where you can watch the Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi starrer online