Here are the reasons why Daniel Craig’s Bond is our favorite among all Bond heroes!

When we think of James Bond, the first person that comes to mind is Daniel Craig. Even though the titular role has been played by some of the most brilliant actors in Hollywood, Craig stands out from others. The character adaptation of Ian Fleming’s dashing, daring, and sophisticated spy agent has found a huge fanbase in Craig. While we have seen Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan in the leading role, Daniel Craig’s Bond steals the show!

When the final movie of the 007 franchise template, No Time to Die, came to an end, our hearts sank a bit. Because we realized that our favorite Craig-Bond cinematic era was over. From Casino Royale to No Time to Die, Daniel Craig has created an irreplaceable place in our hearts and minds. And here are the reasons why Craig as Bond is our all-time favorite!

Craig’s Bond treaded on filial territories: Before Casino Royale, we have seen Bond as a cold-hearted man with a long kill sheet and no real past in terms of family or relationships. But Craig’s role as Bond in Casino Royale attributed flesh-and-bone to the previous interpretations of the character. And eventually, that laid the basis for the next four Bond films. Casino Royale treaded on Bond’s personal territories, showing how the fault of parents keeps weighing on the children. This particular aspect lent by Craig to his 007 now makes it impossible for us to imagine the brawny character without a heart and soul!

Craig’s Bond is romantic and thoughtful: Daniel Craig's James Bond has an air of profundity to him. In Skyfall, the backstory of the character and relationship with his family added so much depth that we start sympathizing with this macho, stone-hearted assassin at once. In Spectre, a romantic side was seen as he made an intimate relationship with Madeleine Swann.

Even in Casino Royale, it was evident that there was something more to Bond than there ever had been before. Behind that brooding face and sinewy physique, there was a Bond who hopelessly fell for Vesper Lynd in Casino Royale and still grieved her death in No Time to Die. Thus, Craig successfully manages to give Bond another dimension that we had not seen in the previous Bond movies.

Craig’s Bond is vulnerable: Be it Niven’s Bond or Brosnan’s Bond, the character has been marked as invulnerable up until we saw Craig’s Bond. He allows you to go beyond those piercing blue eyes and sinewy muscles to show himself as an individual with exceptional skill sets. He works as an assassin not because he enjoys it but that is what he has to deal with, and Craig plays this part as best as he can.

Craig made Bond realistic and 21st-century oriented: While some may disagree that Casino Royale was least Bond-esque, we believe that fresh air was needed to reboot the character after Pierce Brosnan's movies, and Roger Moore's films before him. For Bond to operate in the 21st century as a hero, he could not have been a womanizer. And Craig was the Bond who did not get everything he wanted but was instead challenged and needed to invest in relationships rather than mock them away.

We shall always see Craig’s Bond as someone who heads out on realistic missions yet he is grounded and does not smirk away at his relationships. And even though Bond always had an edge to him, it was particularly his emotional side, dry wit, charming persona, suave attitude, and the classic smolder that made Craig’s Bond a bigger favorite among others.

