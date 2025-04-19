Shabana Azmi opens up about ‘stamping over’ Javed Akhtar’s ex-wife Honey Irani: ‘I was this feminist model’

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi recently opened up about her marriage with famous lyricist Javed Akhtar. She recalled the time when people who considered her a ‘feminist model’ were taken aback by the decision to marry him, as, according to her, it was like ‘stamping over’ his ex-wife Honey Irani’s rights for her ‘own’ happiness.

In an interview with Filmfare, Shabana Azmi shared that she was a ‘feminist model,’ and after the news of her wedding with Javed Akhtar broke out, people reacted as if she had done something ‘inexplicable.’ She added, “It was like, with everything that I said, I was stamping over another woman’s rights for my own happiness. And I think people who followed me as a feminist had every right to feel that.”

The veteran actress revealed figuring out not to give an explanation to people, as that will hurt them and the families involved. She rather chose to keep her mouth shut, a decision that she now calls ‘very sagacious.’ She added that all the criticism slowly vanished.

Shabana also opened up about her bond with Javed Akhtar’s ex-wife Honey Irani and gave all the credit to herself, Honey and the lyricist. She further admitted that it’s a human tendency to hurry to explain things to people that are untrue but she rather refrained from issuing clarification, which, according to her, was a wise decision.

For the unversed, lyricist Javed Akhtar was earlier married to screenwriter Honey Irani. They were blessed with two children - Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar. However, things took an unexpected turn as they soon separated. He then married Shabana Azmi in 1984.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shabana Azmi was last seen in the Netflix series Dabba Cartel. Also starring Jyothika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, Sai Tamhankar, Gajraj Rao and Jisshu Sengupta, the story follows a group of middle-class women who secretly operate an underground tiffin service with a dark twist. The series premiered on Netflix on February 28.

