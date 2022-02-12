Kareena Kapoor Khan has received one of the most extraordinary supercars and it’s not what you think!

Kareena Kapoor Khan just received a stupendous gift and it will blow your mind away! Being one of the most successful actors in the Industry, she has a knack for all things luxurious, and her friends surely know this very well. Keeping her pampered always, her friends send gifts that are as unique as Kareena herself! Because a person as amazing and as brilliant as Kareenadeserves nothing less than the whole world’s love!

Every year during this time especially, Kareena is all smiles with an array of gifts that she receives. However, this time she is super stoked about one particular gift that has her heart!

The actress who is also a huge fan of supercars, especially the Ferrari, is overjoyed with a LEGO Ferrari GTE that she has received as a gift from one of her friends. Calling it one of the coolest gifts so far, she exclaims, “Oh! Wow! One of my friends just gifted me a LEGO Ferrari GTE!” As soon as she got her hands on the unbuilt Lego bricks, Kareena immediately started building them from scratch. And the car turned out to be pretty cool in the end! In fact, she is already showing off her skills by parking the LEGO Ferrari right in her living room!

According to Kareena, this LEGO Ferrari GTE has really stood out from the rest of the gifts she got this year. Building the Ferrari gave her a dash of drama and fun and she felt quite proud of how the final result came out to be. Labeled as “Meri Ferrari”, this gift is surely an outstanding surprise we didn’t see coming!

Kareena has already got her own LEGO Ferrari parked right in her living room!

So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and explore all the LEGO sets in their ADULTS Collection only on Amazon and share which one do you have your eyes on for your special one!