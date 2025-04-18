Kesari Chapter 2: Ananya Panday, Kajol share warm hug; Akshay Kumar arrives hand-in-hand with Twinkle Khanna at special screening

For the very first time, Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday will be seen together in the upcoming historical courtroom drama film, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. Ahead of the film’s release, a special screening was hosted in Mumbai. At the event, Ananya was seen hugging Kajol while Akshay came hand-in-hand with his loving wife, Twinkle Khanna. Check it out!

At the special preview of Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, Ananya Panday arrived looking like a desi diva in a gorgeous purple saree, which she paired with a heavily embroidered blouse. She crossed paths with Kajol, who was glowing in her Indian wear, in the shades of white, black, and neon green. Panday was quick to greet the senior actress with a warm, tight hug.

Ananya Panday and Kajol hugging at Kesari Chapter 2 screening:

Joining them at the gala was Akshay Kumar, who is playing a key role in the period drama. While he looked dapper in a three-piece suit, Khiladi Kumar made hearts beat faster when he arrived holding the hands of his loving and supportive wife, former actress and writer Twinkle Khanna. The B-town couple stole the limelight with their chemistry at the event.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna arrive hand-in-hand:

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan also arrived to show her support to her bestie Ananya for her upcoming film. The Archies actress impressed the fashion police with her well-fitted, one-shoulder pleated black dress. Just look at how stunning she looks in her no-makeup makeup look.

Suhana Khan attends star-studded screening:

Next up was Vicky Kaushal, who served looks with his effortless style and charming face. The Chhaava star was seen greeting the media with folded hands. Only he can make a basic black t-shirt and cargo pants look so glam.

Vicky Kaushal greets paparazzi with folded hands:

Another Bollywood youngster who stepped on the red carpet was Rasha Thadani. The daughter of Raveena Tandon lit up the room with her cute smile and looks that could kill.

Rasha Thadani arrives in style:

Other celebs who came for the special screening of Kesari Chapter 2 were Karan Johar, Urmila Matondkar, Jibraan Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sharvari, R. Madhavan, and more.

Other celebs at Kesari Chapter 2 screening:

For the unaware, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. The spiritual sequel to the 2019 movie, Kesari, will be released on April 18, 2025.

