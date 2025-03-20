Nadaaniyan: Gippy Grewal backs Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor amid harsh criticism of teen rom-com, ‘Jab Saif Ali Khan…’

Bollywood youngsters, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor recently shared the screen in Shauna Gautam’s romantic comedy film, Nadaaniyan. After the film was released on Netflix on March 7, 2025, it received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. Soon after, the industry came in defense of the actors. Now, Punjabi actor and film producer, Gippy Grewal defended them stating that when Saif Ali Khan debuted, people might have said many things to him too. Read on!

Gippy Grewal recently attended the trailer launch of his upcoming movie, Akaal. At the grand event, he was joined by Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar, who also bankrolled Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Nadaaniyan. Sharing his two cents on the harsh criticism faced by the young actors for their teen romantic comedy film, Grewal said when he started his career in the entertainment industry, people around him questioned ‘What will he do?’

When he was coming up with the popular Punjabi film, Carry On Jatta, many doubted their hard work. But eventually, the film touched the Rs 100 crore mark. Hence, he thinks all these things boost an artist. Talking about Khushi and Ibrahim, he said that the kids are new and it can happen that some people liked the film, and some didn’t.

Giving the example of Saif Ali Khan, Grewal stated, “Jab Saif Ali Khan sir ki pehli film ayi hogi toh unko bhi logo ne bola hoga but aj toh koi nahi bol sakta na? Toh mujhe lagta he ki ye cheezein chalti rehti he time by time, part of life he itna issue hai nahi (When Saif Ali Khan had debuted many might have told him off too but now no one can. So, I think these things happen. One must carry on with the work.)”

Coming back to Naadaniyan, it’s the debut film of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. The entertainer also stars actors like Archana Puran Singh, Meezaan Jafri, Dia Mirza, Jugal Hansraj, Suniel Shetty Mahima Chaudhry, and others.

