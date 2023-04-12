Pinkvilla Style Icons 2: Anamika Khanna won The Gift Studio presents Trailblazing Fashion Designer Of The Year

April 7th was a big night for Pinkvilla as the second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards successfully took place in Mumbai’s JW Marriott. It was indeed a star-studded night and several big names from the industry including Kiara Advani, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Govinda, and others arrived in style and made this event a memorable one. The first season of the show had a staggering 1 billion reach when it debuted on June 16, 2022, across all digital platforms. Celebrities from all walks of life including entertainment, TV, fashion, sports, and the culinary world were honoured at the highly awaited award ceremony. We witnessed some prominent names from all fields getting recognized and Anamika Khanna won the Trailblazing Fashion Designer Of The Year Award.

Several reputed brands partnered with Pinkvilla to present the different categories of awards. To present the Trailblazing Fashion Designer Of The Year award, The Gift Studio joined hands with Pinkvilla for the second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards.

Anamika Khanna wins The Gift Studio presents Trailblazing Fashion Designer Of The Year

Anamika Khanna is one of the most renowned and well-known designers. Her designs are loved by many in the entertainment industry. She gives Indian clothing a different take and her style is influenced from all over the world. She has indeed brought about a modernization to the Indian style. Anamika has won the Trailblazing Fashion Designer Of The Year award which was presented by Eka Lakhani and Tushar Dwivedi, Business Head, The Gift Studio.

