Priyanka Chopra smiles bright as she returns home to Malti Marie; don't miss mom-daughter's heartwarming moment

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been literally living out of a suitcase and spending more time in hotels and airplanes. While spending most of her time fulfilling her work commitments, the actress is also making sure to visit her husband, Nick Jonas, and daughter Malti Marie in NYC. After having a wonderful time in Jaipur, the actress finally returned home to her little girl.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been extensively using her social media handles to let her fans know about her whereabouts. Recently, she was in Jaipur, attending an event with one of the leading brands in the jewelry business. After wrapping up work, she quickly booked a flight to New York City. A while ago, on April 2, 2025, she took to her Instagram Stories and dropped a heartwarming image of her union with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas at ‘home’.

In the image, PeeCee looked the happiest as she embraced her child after spending days away from her. While the mother and daughter enjoyed their lovely time together, the diva’s pet dog, Diana, took a peaceful nap on the white sofa.

Priyanka Chopra reunites with daughter Malti Marie:

Earlier this year, PeeCee landed in India to kickstart her next film project but this time, in the South Indian film industry. The actress then came down to Mumbai to attend the wedding festivities of her brother Siddharth Chopra with Neelam Upadhyaya. Which oscillating from Hyderabad and Mumbai, she also took a quick break and went to NYC to root for her husband Nick Jonas.

The actress attended Nick’s Broadway musical The Last Five Years. She even dropped glimpses from the event and gushed over the show. Captioning the photos, she penned, “I still cannot get over what I saw last night. This show is so special in such incredible ways, and they’re both so talented. Who else has seen the previews yet? @thelastfiveyears on #broadway.”

Priyanka Chopra gushes over Nick Jonas’ Broadway musical:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka is currently busy shooting for her first collaboration with SS Rajamouli for SSMB 29. The entertainer will also feature Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

