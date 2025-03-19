Here’s How Jonas Brothers Are Supporting Nick Jonas’ The Last Five Years Coming to Broadway, Featuring Priyanka Chopra's Cameo

Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren have officially kicked off previews for their Broadway production of The Last Five Years. The duo is bringing the beloved Jason Robert Brown musical to the stage in a fresh new adaptation, marking the show’s first-ever Broadway run.

On opening night, Nick had the full support of his family. His brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas, were in attendance, along with his wife, Priyanka Chopra, and Kevin’s wife, Danielle Jonas. Their longtime friend and drummer, Jack Lawless, also joined them for the special occasion, making it a true family affair.

The Last Five Years follows the emotional journey of Jamie and Cathy, a couple navigating their relationship in opposite timelines—Cathy tells the story from the end of their romance, while Jamie begins from the start. Their narratives only converge once, at the midpoint of the show. With just Nick and Adrienne in the cast, the production relies on their dynamic performances to bring this complex love story to life.

Ahead of previews, Nick and Adrienne gave fans a taste of what’s to come by performing The Next Ten Minutes on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, generating even more excitement for the show’s debut.

The Last Five Years will officially open on Sunday, April 6, for a limited 14-week engagement at the Hudson Theatre. Fans eager to catch this must-see production can purchase tickets through the show’s website or TodayTix. Additionally, a limited number of $49 rush tickets will be available both in-person and digitally on the TodayTix app each morning.

With rave anticipation, family backing, and powerhouse performances, The Last Five Years is shaping up to be one of Broadway’s most talked-about shows this season.