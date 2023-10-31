Radhika Apte's Ghoul to Kalki Koechlin's Bhram, 7 spine-tingling Indian horror web series to binge

Ever since the advent of web series in India started, there has been a plethora of content to watch. From action to comedy to romance, there is so much in a variety of genres. Among these, horror stands out as a special genre. So far, we have come across some really interesting horror web series like Radhika Apte's Ghoul and Kalki Koechlin's Bhram. So here is a list of 7 such spine-chilling web series that are hard to miss.

Seven Indian horror web series to enjoy

1. Ghoul

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Stars: Radhika Apte, Manav Kaul, Rohit Pathak

Radhika Apte, Manav Kaul, Rohit Pathak Created by: Patrick Graham

Patrick Graham No. of seasons: 1

1 Genre: Horror, Drama, Fantasy

Horror, Drama, Fantasy Writer: Patrick Graham

Patrick Graham Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Ghoul is one of the first Netflix original series to come out of India. Backed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, the show is set in a near future controlled by a totalitarian regime. Based on Arabic folklore, the series follows a prisoner sent to a remote military interrogation center. Things go awry when his dark secret is unleashed and the prison guards fight for their lives. The miniseries stars Radhika Apte as a military officer who is skilled and loyal.

2. Adhura

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Stars: Rasika Dugal, Ishwak Singh, Rahul Dev

Rasika Dugal, Ishwak Singh, Rahul Dev Created by: Gauravv K. Chawla, Ananya Banerjee

Gauravv K. Chawla, Ananya Banerjee No. of seasons: 1

1 Genre: Horror, Thriller

Horror, Thriller Writer: Ananya Banerjee

Ananya Banerjee Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Adhura is created by Gauravv K. Chawla, and Ananya Banerjee and stars Rasika Dugal, Ishwak Singh, and Rahul Dev in the lead roles. Set in a boarding school, the story slowly unfolds and unravels spine-chilling mysteries. One of the most underrated horror series of this year, Adhura deserves our attention. It is also an unmissable gem if you are a horror fan.

3. Betaal

IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

5.4/10 Stars: Vineet Singh, Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai

Vineet Singh, Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai Created by: Patrick Graham

Patrick Graham No. of seasons: 1

1 Genre: Horror, Thriller, Action

Horror, Thriller, Action Writer: Patrick Graham, Suhani Kanwar

Patrick Graham, Suhani Kanwar Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Yet another horror web series from Patrick Graham, Betaal follows an undead East India Company officer who attacks several modern-day officers with his red coat army. The series stars Vineet Singh, Aahana Kumra, and Suchitra Pillai among others. The short duration of episodes keeps us on the edge of our seats with an ample amount of thrills without overstaying its welcome.

Advertisement

4. Bhram

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Stars: Kalki Koechlin, Eijaz Khan, Bhoomika Chawla

Kalki Koechlin, Eijaz Khan, Bhoomika Chawla Created by: Sangeeth Sivan and Amit Bathija

Sangeeth Sivan and Amit Bathija No. of seasons: 1

1 Genre: Horror

Horror Writer: K. Hari Kumar

K. Hari Kumar Where to watch/OTT Platform: Zee5

Bhram follows the story of a romance writer whose life changes forever after a car accident. Things spiral after she starts getting visions of a girl. Written by novelist K. Hari Kumar, the horror web series stars Kalki Koechlin, Eijaz Khan, Bhoomika Chawla, and Sanjay Suri among others.

5. Typewriter

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Stars: Purab Kohli, Palomi Ghosh, Jisshu Sengupta, Sameer Kocchar

Purab Kohli, Palomi Ghosh, Jisshu Sengupta, Sameer Kocchar Created by: Sujoy Gosh

Sujoy Gosh No. of seasons: 1

1 Genre: Horror, Thriller, Mystery

Horror, Thriller, Mystery Writer: Sujoy Ghosh

Sujoy Ghosh Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

One of the most overlooked horror web series in India, Typewriter tells the story of a bunch of wannabe ghost hunters and a haunted house in Goa. On the surface level, it might seem like a cliched story. However, its anything but that as its execution, writing, and performances are strong enough to keep you hooked till the end. Sujoy Ghosh, who is known for making thrillers, this time goes out of his comfort zone and tries horror.

6. Ankahi Ansuni

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Stars: Veebha Anand, Aatm Prakash Mishra, Arvind Jangid, Abhi Sharma

Veebha Anand, Aatm Prakash Mishra, Arvind Jangid, Abhi Sharma Created by: Saad Khan

Saad Khan No. of seasons: 1

1 Genre: Horror, Thriller, Mystery

Horror, Thriller, Mystery Writer: Saad Khan, Sharad Tripathi

Saad Khan, Sharad Tripathi Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

This horror thriller series sadly went under the radar amid a plethora of content. It chronicles a recently demoted police inspector in UP who is posted in a town called Jhaagi. However, the town is full of mysteries and unexplained events. Give this series a try and you won't be disappointed.

Advertisement

7. Shaitaan Haveli

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Stars: Varun Thakur, Bhupesh Singh, Zahid Ali

Varun Thakur, Bhupesh Singh, Zahid Ali Created by: Varun Thakur

Varun Thakur No. of seasons: 1

1 Genre: Horror, Comedy

Horror, Comedy Writer: Varun Thakur, Chirag Mahabal, Karan Agarwal, Kautuk Srivastava

Varun Thakur, Chirag Mahabal, Karan Agarwal, Kautuk Srivastava Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Unlike other entries in this list, Shaitaan Haveli also beautifully blends comedy with horror. Created by standup comedian Varun Thakur, it is a nod to the 80s B-grade horror films. While giving a nod to them, the show also masterfully subverts the tropes and cliches in this genre. This show deserves to be watched by people who are into horror and particularly, horror comedy shows.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Farzi, Mirzapur to Kohrra: 9 Indian crime thriller web series to binge watch this weekend