Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: 8 times lovebirds dished out major couple goals with their romance

One of the most adored couples in Bollywood, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are the current buzz on social media. After being in a relationship for nearly four years, the couple is taking a step ahead in their relationship by tying the nuptial knot on Feb 21 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa. Though the latest updates relating to the celebrity couple’s impending marriage are already keeping fans on the edge of their seats, there is no denying the fact that ever since shouting out from their rooftops about their relationship the couple has left no opportunity to make fans go aww with their public displays of affection.

While there are still a couple of days left for them to exchange the wedding vows, let’s take a look at the times the couple shared with the world what dreams are made of.

1. The picture for making their relationship ‘Insta-Official’

It was on the special occasion of Rakul Preet Singh’s birthday on Oct 5, 2021 that the doting beau, Jackky Bhagnani dropped an adorable photo while confessing his love for her. The photo features lovebirds smiling while looking at each other walking hand-in-hand, with their backs towards the camera.

Remember he had captioned the post, “Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my (heart emoji). @rakulpreet."

Overjoyed by the abundant love from her loving boyfriend, the Doctor G actor reacted to the post by dropping red hearts and kiss emojis on the post. In addition to this, she had also shared the same picture on her Instagram account with the caption, "Thankyouuuu my (heart emoji)! You have been my biggest gift this year! Thankyou for adding colour to my life , thankyou for making me laugh non stop , thankyou for being you !! (heart emojis) here is to making more memories together (heart emojis) @jackkybhagnani."

2. Romantic dinner dates

Well, confirming the relationship with the world was just the start of the brewing romance. Over the years, on various occasions, the couple had been papped by the shutterbugs during their dinner dates. Not only has this, but several adorable pictures shared on their social media from their outings speak a lot about the warm bond and comfort they enjoy in each other’s company.

In the above picture, Rakul is seen adorably wrapping her arms around her beau while Jackky is all smiles for the camera. Looking at the background, it is clear that the picture is from a café.

3. Travel diaries

The couple, who is clearly head over heels in love with each other also, seems to have shared a mutual passion for traveling. While sharing posts on each other’s special day, the couple gave a peek into what their travel diaries. While wishing Rakul on her birthday with a romantic post, the actor-turned-producer shared several pictures from their trip too. In addition to this, last year in February, the couple also visited the Taj Mahal in Agra.

4. Public appearances

There has not been a single moment when the couple ceased to turn heads with their public appearances too. From being papped in the city while stepping out to arriving at the movie screenings, the couple has remained one of the most adored couples. The most recent one being during Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya screening where the lovebirds posed for the shutterbugs and also testified how much they believe in giving space to each other.

The Youngistaan actor being a supportive partner stepped aside to let her pose alone and grab her share of the limelight.

5. Partying together with friends

Over a long dating period, the couple went on to gel really well with each other’s friends. Be it Christmas celebrations or birthday celebrations, the pictures are enough to validate that it is always a happening affair. In the pictures shared by the actress in 2022, it is clearly visible that the IT couple embraced the holiday spirit with friends, dressing up, partying, and immersing themselves in the festivities.

6. Ringing in New Year’s together

It was earlier this year that the couple rang in their New Year on a lovely vacation abroad. The beachy vacation looked clearly fun from the pictures shared by the actress on her social media handle. Though fans missed their couple pictures together from the vacation, the above photo is from the moment the duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

7. Attending Ram Mandir Replica Path

The couple yet again left fans go weak on their knees as they visited the replica of the Ram Mandir in Mumbai amid swirling rumors about their wedding.

8. The fun bachelor’s trip to Thailand

Right before their wedding, earlier this month, Rakul and Jackky took a bachelor’s trip to Thailand along with their close friends including Pragya Jaiswal, Lakshmi Manchu, and others. In the photo, the couple is seen exploring marine life together along with their close friends from the industry. It goes without mentioning that the trip looks all things fun from the picture. Isn’t it?

Hands down, their romantic saga goes beyond these posts. Nevertheless, these posts massively ruled the internet, and we too really can’t get enough of them.

