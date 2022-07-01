Shah Rukh Khan, Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachiyaa strike a pose; Latter congratulates SRK on 30 years in movies

Shah Rukh Khan has completed over 3 decades in the Indian Film Industry. The actor started off by playing roles in TV serials before he ventured into movies. The actor has not looked back since then and has been churning memorable movies since the last three decades. SRK celebrated his 30 years in the industry by sharing the motion poster of his next film and then engaging with fans on an Instagram live session. Next day, he performed at Umang Awards, in-front of the Indian Police Force. The actor performed on stage and then engaged in some banter with comedian Bharti Singh.

Bharti and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa are both big admirers of SRK. They have been very vocal about their love for the actor and make it a point to celebrate him whenever they can. Harsh shared a post on Instagram where King Khan posed with him and Bharti. The photo was taken probably after the award function, which took place the day after SRK completed 30 years in the film business. All three of them were all smiles as they posed for the picture. Harsh captioned his post as “SRK 30” with a heart emoticon, indicating 30 years of Shah Rukh Khan in the Indian Film Industry.

Have a look at Harsh Limbachiyaa’s Instagram post:

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in numerous releases over the next couple of years. He will be appearing in a cameo appearance in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Brahmastra, Laal Singh Chaddha and Tiger 3. As far as his full fledged role is concerned, he will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s next directorial, Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Apart from Pathaan, the actor will also be seen in Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. All his three films will be releasing in 2023.

