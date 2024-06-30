Sonakshi Sinha’s brother Luv Sinha hits back at ‘online campaign’ against him for giving her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal a miss

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married nearly a week back, on June 23. The low-key registered wedding took place at their Bandra apartment in the presence of their family and close friends. While videos and pictures have been ruling the internet, the alleged absence of the Heeramandi actress’ brothers, Luv Sinha and Kussh Sinha remained a big topic of discussion on the internet.

During one of the interviews, Luv Sinha had requested for some time to respond. Now, nearly a week after the wedding, he has reacted to the speculations going on the internet.

Sonakshi Sinha's brother Luv Sinha addresses 'online campaign' against him

Today, on June 30, Sonakshi Sinha’s brother Luv Sinha took to his Instagram handle and addressed his alleged absence from his sister’s wedding with Zaheer Iqbal. Hitting back at the trolls, he mentioned that an “online campaign” against him would not justify his love for his family.

He wrote, “Why I chose not to attend. Running an online campaign against me on a false premise won’t change the fact that for me my family will always come first.”

Take a look:

Earlier speaking with Hindustan Times, Luv Sinha upon being queried about his absence, he had replied, “Please give it a day or two. I’ll respond to your question then if I feel I can. Thank you for asking.”

Sonakshi Sinha's brother Kussh Sinha confirms he was present at the wedding

Meanwhile, Kussh Sinha in an interaction with News 18 Showsha refuted all the claims suggesting his absence from the wedding. He held an article published by a leading portal with an unnamed source responsible for spreading “inaccurate information.”

Calling it 'a sensitive time for the family', Kussh further opined that he is someone who likes being away from the limelight, and he wasn’t covered widely in comparison to the rest of the guests.

“It’s just that I am a private individual, and I am not seen that much, but that doesn’t mean that I wasn’t there,” he asserted.

About Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal dated for seven years before getting married to each other on June 23. The registered wedding was followed by a grand reception witnessing the presence of several Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kajol, Tabu, Huma Qureshi with brother Saqib Saleem, Aditi Rao Hydari with fiancé Siddharth and more.

