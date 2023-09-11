Sukhee: Shilpa Shetty says she is 'very scared' of playing lead role in films; here's why

Shilpa Shetty has had an interesting career in Bollywood. She made her acting debut with Baazigar, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, and then appeared in several successful films. The actress is now gearing up for the release of a slice-of-life comedy film Sukhee in which she plays the main lead.

Shilpa Shetty on playing main protagonists in films

In an interview with India Today, Shetty opened up about doing films where she is the main protagonist. She said, “I am very scared of taking up projects where I am the main protagonist because the onus then lies on your shoulders and it is too much pressure. She further added, “Your worth is decided basis your box office numbers. An actor's job is to do their job. Box office cannot be the deciding factor on how much we should be commanding."

The actress was also asked about the pay gap in Bollywood. In response, she said that the lack of pay parity, coupled with box-office pressure makes it difficult for actors to do their job. "Hence, I want more and more people to support our films so that we can also demand more pay", she added.

Shilpa Shetty's work front

Shetty will be seen in Sukhee which will be released theatrically on September 22nd. Directed by Sonal Joshi, the film is written by Joshi, Radhika Anand, Paulomi Dutta, and Rupinder Inderjit. It stars Shilpa Shetty, Kusha Kapila, Amit Sadh, Chaitannya Choudhury, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Kiran Kumar, and Vinod Nagpal. Shetty was last seen in the 2022 action comedy film Nikamma, co-starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The film met with a negative critical response and bombed at the box office.

She will be also seen in the Kannada action film KD - The Devil, directed by Prem. It stars Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, Sanjay Dutt, and V. Ravichandran. The pan-India multilingual film is expected to be released sometime this year. Apart from that, she is also doing Rohit Shetty's action cop web series Indian Police Force with Sidharth Malhotra.

ALSO READ: 'I just feel like I am a survivor': Shilpa Shetty reveals her mom was advised by doctors to abort her