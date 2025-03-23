THROWBACK: When mom-to-be Kiara Advani revealed she has THIS nickname for husband Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra broke the internet when they announced the news of their pregnancy to the world. Now, we bumped into an old video in which the actress revealed her nickname for Sid. On Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan, Advani revealed what she calls her partner.

In an old video of the Fugly actress, wherein she revealed her nickname for her now-husband Sidharth Malhotra. During her appearance with Vicky Kaushal on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 8, Episode 7, Kiara revealed that she doesn’t have a cringy nickname for her partner. She lovingly calls him "Monkey,” and Sid also calls her the same name.

In the same episode, Kiara revealed that before his appearance on KJo’s chat show, they had returned from Rome, where Sidharth had proposed to her. “He played it really well,” she admitted. Advani went on to reveal that on their first holiday with both their families, she had a little intuition that he would ask her ‘the’ question.

Revealing more about their proposal, she shared that Sid had planned the work. He took everyone for a candlelight dinner at a Michelin Star restaurant. When they returned from the dinner, he took her away for a walk, and suddenly the violinist came out of the bushes playing while his nephew captured their moment.

Malhotra then went on one knee and proposed to her. At that moment, the mom-to-be was in shock, as she didn’t expect it to come at that point in time. She was overwhelmed, but that didn’t stop the Student of the Year debutant from impressing her further by reiterating his epic romantic monologue from their film Shershaah. All of this ended up making her happy and that’s how they sealed the deal.

There were several rumors that Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra had been dating each other since 2020. However, the couple didn’t confirm the same publicly and instead gave everyone a pleasant surprise by dropping the wedding bomb in 2023. The actors chose to fly to Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, with their friends and family and tied the knot on February 7.

Two years later, the couple finally announced their pregnancy, making their fans and admirers jump in joy.