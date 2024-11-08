Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma serve casually cool style in monochrome outfits on Dosa date at a Mumbai cafe

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the two people who can turn a casual breakfast into a mini-fashion event. The two were recently seen enjoying a South Indian meal at the famous Benne Bombay eatery in Mumbai which created a lot of buzz. As fans went weak in their knees over their pictures with the restaurant staff, Anushka’s easy breezy outfit comprising a shirt and pants deserves special attention. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

On her breakfast date, Anushka wore a white tee, over which she added a black shirt leaving it unbuttoned to emanate those cool vibes. She also kept the sleeves rolled up adding some extra touch of effortless style to her demeanor. This layering made her look dressy but relaxed– ideal for a relaxing breakfast or an easy run outside.

For a touch of color, she chose to wear brown relaxed-fit pants with side pockets. Not only did these pants match her top, but they also added a functional aspect to her ensemble blending comfort with functionality in a way only Anushka could pull off.

Anushka Sharma, as per her minimalistic aesthetic, kept accessories to the bare minimum selecting a black cap, white sneakers, and a sleeker designed wristwatch. Each of the pieces was subtly but purposeful, adding a bit of edge without overpowering the look. While the cap lent the outfit a sporty appeal, the sneakers made it casual and comfortable – good for morning outings.

Anushka’s makeup remained pleasantly minimal, letting her skin breathe with a no-makeup look that focused on nude pink lips and natural brows. Her hair was left open, adding a soft touch, and keeping the overall look unfussy and approachable.

Virat Kohli wore a plain pristine white shirt that served as a classic complement to Anushka's monochrome layers. Easy-going pants completed the look yet managed to maintain a subtle elegance. Just like Anushka, if we talk about Virat’s accessories – less is more! A black cap, stylish eyewear and a decent watch completed the ensemble. This coordination was “We are cool” in nature.

It's great how they managed to keep their individuality while being stylistically coordinated. Anushka's rolled-up sleeves with beige pants added the warmth of earthy while Virat's all-white look was a dab of crisp coolness. Together, they show how to nail the 'couple style' without really looking too 'matchy-matchy'.

