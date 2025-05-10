When Katrina Kaif fan-girled over Kareena Kapoor Khan's eye color: 'I would like to change...'
Despite being a fitness icon, Katrina Kaif once revealed she'd trade her rigorous gym sessions and even her eye color, wishing for Kareena Kapoor Khan’s striking eyes.
Katrina Kaif, renowned for her unwavering dedication to fitness, has consistently impressed fans with her rigorous workout routines. From strength training to high-intensity interval training (HIIT), she maintains a disciplined regimen, often working out seven days a week for one to three hours. Her commitment to health and fitness is evident in her performances, especially in action-packed roles like Zoya in the Tiger franchise, where she underwent intense physical training to execute demanding stunts.
Despite her fitness achievements, Katrina once expressed a desire to change certain aspects of herself. In a 2019 interview with Filmfare, she candidly shared, "I would like to change my metabolism so that I don't have to go to the gym. Then I would change my eye color to blue or green, like Kareena's [Kareena Kapoor Khan]." This rare moment of vulnerability showcased her admiration for Kareena's striking features.
Professionally, Katrina continues to captivate audiences with her versatile performances. In 2023, she reprised her role as Zoya in Tiger 3, delivering a powerful performance that contributed to the film's impressive box office success. Following that, she starred in Merry Christmas (2024), a thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan, where she portrayed Maria. The film, shot simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil, received critical acclaim for its storytelling and Katrina's nuanced performance.
On the personal front, Katrina Kaif shares a warm and grounded bond with her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal. The couple, who married in December 2021, continues to charm fans with their affectionate and candid moments, whether celebrating each other’s professional milestones or enjoying quiet getaways.
Katrina often shares glimpses of their life together on social media, from cozy at-home celebrations to fun travel memories. Vicky, too, has praised Katrina's calming presence and how she brings balance to his life. Their chemistry, both on and off camera, reflects a deep sense of understanding and admiration, making them one of Bollywood's most loved couples.
