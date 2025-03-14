Dhanashree Verma celebrates Holi with her 'best people' amid Yuzvendra Chahal divorce rumors; see PICS
Dhanashree Verma dropped fun pictures from her Holi celebrations with her 'best people' amid Yuzvendra Chahal divorce rumors. She enjoyed the day with Neha Kakkar and others.
Several Bollywood celebs celebrated the festival of Holi in their unique way. While some relished delicious food, others spent some quality time with their friends and family. Among them was Dhanashree Verma who enjoyed the Indian festival with her ‘best people’.
Earlier today, on March 14, 2025, choreographer and social media sensation Dhanashree Verma took to her social media handle and dropped multiple images from her Holi celebration. The photo album opens with the celebrity seeking the blessing of the Lord. Dressed in a pretty saree, she looked beautiful. In the next photo, she can be seen posing with her B-town friend and singing sensation, Neha Kakkar.
Sharing the photos, she penned, “Happy Holi. Keertan & phoolon ki holi with my best people. Celebration of the divine within.”
Amid divorce rumors with Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma gets snapped arriving at Jaipur airport; WATCH