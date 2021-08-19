Bell Bottom Review: A racy thriller with Akshay Kumar’s action-packed act & Lara Dutta’s amazing comeback

Bell Bottom

Bell Bottom Cast: , Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor

Bell Bottom Director: Ranjit M Tewari

Bell Bottom Rating: 4/5

Review by Bhavana Sharma

After theatres have open post second wave of COVID-19, Bell Bottom is the first Bollywood film that hit the screen and it is worth all the wait. The film is taking the internet by storm with all the hype and craze. Starring , Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor in lead roles, the film is directed by Ranjit M Tewari. The spy thriller is based on true incidents and the script has been well-researched to which an effective screenplay and direction are like cherries on the cake.

It was back in 1980s when the Indian Airlines flight ICC 691 from Delhi was hijacked and overtaken by four terrorists. This happened on August 24, 1984. Also, this was the fifth plane that was hijacked in the last seven years and that angered our then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi (Lara Dutta). After having enough of all their threats, and losing people, Indira plans to let the Pakistan Government negotiate with the hijackers because the plane lands in Lahore. She wants someone who can make a difference in this plan and that's when an undercover RAW Agent Anshul Malhotra (Akshay Kumar) comes into the scene.

Populary known as Bellbottom as per his code name, Anshul is famous for his work, courage and patriotism. Anshul wants to rescue all the 210 passengers and catch the hijackers as well. How the team carries out this dangerous plan is the actual plot.

The film picks up with a good pace and keeps up the thriller right from the beginning. The first half is quite emotional and has some beautiful scenes between Anshul and his mother Raavi, played by Dolly Ahluwalia. The second half has all the thrill needed for the plot and will give you adrenaline rush. The climax and the last 40 minutes of the film are shot in the best way possible with some amazing VFX.

Lara Dutta has nailed the job as Indira Gandhi. She got into the skin of the role. Vaani Kapoor plays Akshay’s wife in this flick and their on-screen chemistry is just wow! She is not just there as a wife, but also has a lot more to do to the plot. Also, coming to , she is seen in a few scenes but doesn’t have anything big that impacts the film. Adil Hussain is another RAW Officer and lends great support to the script of the film. He and Akshay have good scenes together and they add weight to the film. Zain Khan plays the merciless hijacker and has done a good job.

Director has thought well of the script, and how he wants to project every single scene and situation. Be it London or Dubai, or any other city shown in the film, Rajiv Ravi's cinematography captures the beauty of every single city. Music adds soul and thrill to this film which a must-watch this weekend.