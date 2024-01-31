8 fascinating movies starring Fighter cast to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other OTT platforms: Deepika Padukone's Pathaan to Hrithik Roshan's War
The 2024 film Fighter casts talented actors like Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and others. Let's have a look at some of their fascinating movies to watch on OTT platforms!
Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor was one of the most awaited films of 2024. After the teaser, posters, and songs created a buzz on social media, the film is being received well by the audience as well as critics. Movie lovers enjoyed the on-screen chemistry of Deepika and Hrithik.
Apart from Deepika, Hrithik, and Anil Kapoor, the cast of the film also included Karan Singh Grover. Deepika Padukone played the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Hrithik Roshan portrayed Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty. Anil Kapoor played Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, nicknamed Rocky and Karan took on the role of Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill aka Taj. Akshay Oberoi, Ashutosh Rana, Rishabh Sawhney, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Talat Aziz featured in pivotal roles.
Coming to our topic, the cast of the film featured in several successful films before Fighter, and the best ones have been picked by Pinkvilla that you can binge-watch.
Here are 8 captivating movies starring Fighter cast that you should not miss watching
1. War (2019)
- Running Time: 2h 36mins
- IMDB Rating: 6.5/10
- Movie Genre: Thriller, Action, Adventure
- Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Ashutosh Rana, Dishita Sehgal
- Director: Siddharth Anand
- Year of release: 2019
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
War is the 2019 film directed by Siddharth Anand. It features Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan and Ashutosh Rana. The film tells the story of two soldiers who are fighting for their countries, but end up on opposing sides. The main character, Khalid, played by Tiger Shroff, is the son of an army officer who had joined forces with their enemies.
2. Pathaan (2023)
- Running Time: 2h 26mins
- IMDB Rating: 5.9/10
- Movie Genre: Thriller, Action, Adventure
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, Viraf Patel
- Director: Siddharth Anand
- Year of release: 2023
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Pathaan stars Deepika Padukone and Ashutosh Rana who featured in Fighter. Shah Rukh Khan's comeback translated into this blockbuster film. Equally mesmerizing opposite SRK was Deepika Padukone as an ISI agent who constantly interfered with Pathaan. Deepika's action sequences in the film captivated the hearts of the audience.
3. Animal (2023)
- Running Time: 3h 21mins
- IMDB Rating: 6.5/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Crime
- Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri
- Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga
- Year of release: 2023
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Anil Kapoor who played the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky in Fighter was seen portraying the role of the father of Ranbir Kapoor's character in Animal. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial unfolds a complex tale filled with violence and conflicts stemming from a difficult father-son relationship. The film will have a sequel titled Animal Park.
4. Tiger 3 (2023)
- Running Time: 2h 30mins
- IMDB Rating: 6/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller, Adventure
- Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Ashutosh Rana, Ranvir Shorey
- Director: Maneesh Sharma
- Year of release: 2023
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Ashutosh Rana's Colonel Sunil Luthra is the common thread that binds YRF's spy universe, as he has starred in War, Pathaan, and next Tiger 3. Tiger 3 is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger & Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman Khan reprises the role of an Indian spy named Avinash Singh 'Tiger' Rathore and Katrina Kaif returns as a Pakistani secret agent named Zoya Humaimi.
5. Kaabil (2017)
- Running Time: 2h 19mins
- IMDB Rating: 7.1/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam, Kajal Aggarwal
- Director: Sanjay Gupta
- Year of release: 2017
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Kaabil stars Fighter actor Hrithik Roshan. The film is about the life of Rohan (played by Hrithik Roshan), a young man who is blind and earns his living as a dubbing artist. Rohan is talented in manipulating his voice and mimicking people. One day, he meets Supriya (played by Yami Gautam), another blind person, and they fall in love.
6. Jawan (2023)
- Running Time: 2h 45mins
- IMDB Rating: 7/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, Mukesh Chhabra, Riddhi Dogra
- Director: Atlee
- Year of release: 2023
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starred in another blockbuster titled Jawan. The film stars SRK in a dual role as father and son doppelgängers who team up to rectify corruption in Indian society. Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika (billed as a special appearance), Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra played pivotal roles.
7. Jug Jugg Jeeyo (2022)
- Running Time: 2h 30mins
- IMDB Rating: 6.1/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family
- Movie Star Cast: Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Prajakta Koli, Maniesh Paul, Varun Sood
- Director: Raj Mehta
- Year of release: 2022
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Jug Jugg Jeeyo is one of the most popular Anil Kapoor films. The film follows a marriage in the family that serves as a platform for love, happiness, and unmasking of miscommunications, illicit relationships, and suspicions that break the marriage.
8. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)
- Running Time: 2h 40mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy, Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur
- Director: Ayan Mukerji
- Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal
- Year of release: 2013
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is one of the most acclaimed films of Deepika Padukone. It revolves around the lives of four young individuals: Kabir Thapar, popularly known as Bunny, Naina, Avi, and Aditi. These youngsters find themselves at different stages of their lives that are crucial for defining their future.
