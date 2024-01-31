8 fascinating movies starring Fighter cast to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other OTT platforms: Deepika Padukone's Pathaan to Hrithik Roshan's War

Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor was one of the most awaited films of 2024. After the teaser, posters, and songs created a buzz on social media, the film is being received well by the audience as well as critics. Movie lovers enjoyed the on-screen chemistry of Deepika and Hrithik.

Apart from Deepika, Hrithik, and Anil Kapoor, the cast of the film also included Karan Singh Grover. Deepika Padukone played the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Hrithik Roshan portrayed Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty. Anil Kapoor played Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, nicknamed Rocky and Karan took on the role of Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill aka Taj. Akshay Oberoi, Ashutosh Rana, Rishabh Sawhney, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Talat Aziz featured in pivotal roles.

Coming to our topic, the cast of the film featured in several successful films before Fighter, and the best ones have been picked by Pinkvilla that you can binge-watch.

Here are 8 captivating movies starring Fighter cast that you should not miss watching

1. War (2019)

Running Time: 2h 36mins

2h 36mins IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Movie Genre: Thriller, Action, Adventure

Thriller, Action, Adventure Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Ashutosh Rana, Dishita Sehgal

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Ashutosh Rana, Dishita Sehgal Director: Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

War is the 2019 film directed by Siddharth Anand. It features Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan and Ashutosh Rana. The film tells the story of two soldiers who are fighting for their countries, but end up on opposing sides. The main character, Khalid, played by Tiger Shroff, is the son of an army officer who had joined forces with their enemies.

Advertisement

2. Pathaan (2023)

Running Time: 2h 26mins

2h 26mins IMDB Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Movie Genre: Thriller, Action, Adventure

Thriller, Action, Adventure Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, Viraf Patel

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, Viraf Patel Director: Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Pathaan stars Deepika Padukone and Ashutosh Rana who featured in Fighter. Shah Rukh Khan's comeback translated into this blockbuster film. Equally mesmerizing opposite SRK was Deepika Padukone as an ISI agent who constantly interfered with Pathaan. Deepika's action sequences in the film captivated the hearts of the audience.

3. Animal (2023)

Running Time: 3h 21mins

3h 21mins IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Movie Genre: Action, Crime

Action, Crime Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri

Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Anil Kapoor who played the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky in Fighter was seen portraying the role of the father of Ranbir Kapoor's character in Animal. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial unfolds a complex tale filled with violence and conflicts stemming from a difficult father-son relationship. The film will have a sequel titled Animal Park.

4. Tiger 3 (2023)

Running Time: 2h 30mins

2h 30mins IMDB Rating: 6/10

6/10 Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller, Adventure

Action, Crime, Thriller, Adventure Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Ashutosh Rana, Ranvir Shorey

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Ashutosh Rana, Ranvir Shorey Director: Maneesh Sharma

Maneesh Sharma Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Ashutosh Rana's Colonel Sunil Luthra is the common thread that binds YRF's spy universe, as he has starred in War, Pathaan, and next Tiger 3. Tiger 3 is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger & Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman Khan reprises the role of an Indian spy named Avinash Singh 'Tiger' Rathore and Katrina Kaif returns as a Pakistani secret agent named Zoya Humaimi.

Advertisement

5. Kaabil (2017)

Running Time: 2h 19mins

2h 19mins IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam, Kajal Aggarwal

Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam, Kajal Aggarwal Director: Sanjay Gupta

Sanjay Gupta Year of release: 2017

2017 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Kaabil stars Fighter actor Hrithik Roshan. The film is about the life of Rohan (played by Hrithik Roshan), a young man who is blind and earns his living as a dubbing artist. Rohan is talented in manipulating his voice and mimicking people. One day, he meets Supriya (played by Yami Gautam), another blind person, and they fall in love.

6. Jawan (2023)

Running Time: 2h 45mins

2h 45mins IMDB Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, Mukesh Chhabra, Riddhi Dogra

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, Mukesh Chhabra, Riddhi Dogra Director: Atlee

Atlee Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starred in another blockbuster titled Jawan. The film stars SRK in a dual role as father and son doppelgängers who team up to rectify corruption in Indian society. Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika (billed as a special appearance), Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra played pivotal roles.

7. Jug Jugg Jeeyo (2022)

Running Time: 2h 30mins

2h 30mins IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family

Comedy, Drama, Family Movie Star Cast: Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Prajakta Koli, Maniesh Paul, Varun Sood

Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Prajakta Koli, Maniesh Paul, Varun Sood Director: Raj Mehta

Raj Mehta Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is one of the most popular Anil Kapoor films. The film follows a marriage in the family that serves as a platform for love, happiness, and unmasking of miscommunications, illicit relationships, and suspicions that break the marriage.

Advertisement

8. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Running Time: 2h 40mins

2h 40mins IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy, Drama

Romance, Comedy, Drama Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur Director: Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal

Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal Year of release: 2013

2013 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is one of the most acclaimed films of Deepika Padukone. It revolves around the lives of four young individuals: Kabir Thapar, popularly known as Bunny, Naina, Avi, and Aditi. These youngsters find themselves at different stages of their lives that are crucial for defining their future.

ALSO READ: 10 best Kishore Kumar songs: From Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass to Yeh Shaam Mastani