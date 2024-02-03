Top 10 Tamil Web Series on Netflix, Prime Video, and more: From Suzhal to Modern Love Chennai

Ever since the boom of OTT in India, web series have become an emerging trend. Among the Southern film industries, the Tamil Film Industry has become the quickest to latch on to this growing trend and has also managed to produce some of the best web series available in India.

Today, we take a look at the top ten Tamil web series streaming on OTT, from documentaries and thrillers to drama and romance.

List of top ten Tamil Web Series on OTT

1. Koose Munisamy Veerappan (2023)

Writers: Jeyachandra Hashmi, Sharath Jothi, Vasanth Balakrishnan

Director: Sharath Jothi

Episodes: 6

IMDB Rating: 9.2/10

Cast: Nakkheeran Gopal, Pa Pa Mohan, Subramanyam

Genre: True Crime/Documentary

Where to Watch: ZEE5

Based on the real-life incidents of India’s most notorious criminal, Veerappan, this series is a raw account of the criminal’s life, with unseen real footage extracted from interviews conducted by journalist Nakkheeran Gopal.

2. Modern Love Chennai (2023)

Writer-Directors: Thiagarajan Kumararaja, Bharathiraja, Balaji Sakthivel, Raju Murugan, Krishnakumar, Ramakumar, Akshay Sunder

Episodes: 6

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Cast: Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashok Selvan, Ritu Varma, Kishore

Genre: Romance/Drama

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Modern Love Chennai is an anthology series creatively produced by Thiagarajan Kumararaja. Although not wholly perfect, the series has a little something for each person. Look out especially for the finale episode, directed by Thiagarajan Kumaraaja, it will blow your mind.

4. Ayali (2023)

Writer-Director: Muthukumar

Episodes: 8

IMDB Rating: 8.6/10

Cast: Abi Nakshatra, Anumol, Lovelyn

Genre: Drama

Where to Watch: ZEE5

An emotional and compelling tale about Tamizhselvi, a young teenage girl who defies the 500-year-old regressive customs of her village to achieve her dreams of becoming a doctor. It is one of the best among the new Tamil web series.

5. Vadhandi: The Fable of Velonie (2022)

Writer-Director: Andrew Louis

Episodes: 8

IMDB Rating: 8/10

Cast: SJ Suryah, Nassar, Laila, Vivek Prasanna

Genre: Mystery/Thriller

Where to Watch: Prime Video

After the death of a beautiful young Anglo-Indian girl, Sub-inspector Vivek takes up the case. The show attempts to weave a narrative about our society’s sociological stance by using characters such as an unrelenting cop, a news-hungry journalist, and an awestruck novelist.

6. Suzhal: The Vortex (2022)

Creator: Pushkar-Gayathri

Directors: Bramma, Anucharan Murugaiyan

Episodes: 8

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Cast: Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy

Genre: Thriller

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Set in a small town in South India, Suzhal follows the investigation of a missing person case of a minor girl. What initially seems like any ordinary case demolishes the entire fabric of the town, where secrets are exposed and dark intentions are revealed.

7. Vilangu (2022)

Writer-Director: Prasanth Pandiyaraj

Episodes: 7

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

Cast: Vimal, Ineya, Reshma, Munishkanth

Genre: Thriller

Where to Watch: ZEE5

Vilangu is an addition to the rich catalog of Tamil web series thrillers. It follows the story of an honest cop who has to race against time to solve a baffling case.

8. November Story (2021)

Writer-Director: Indhra Subramaniam

Episodes: 7

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Cast: Tammannah Bhatia, G.M Kumar, Pasupathy

Genre: Thriller

Where to Watch: Disney+Hotstar

One of the best and most underrated Tamil web series on this list is November Story. When a crime novelist suffering from Alzheimer’s is spotted at a crime scene with no recollection of what happened, it is up to his daughter to save him from the mess.

9. Paava Kadhaigal (2020)

Writer-Directors: Vetrimaaran, Gautam Vasudev Menon, Vignesh Shivan, Sudha Kongara

Episodes: 4

IMDB Rating: 8/10

Cast: Sai Pallavi, Prakash Raj, Kalidas Jayaram, Anjali, Gautam Vasudev Menon

Genre: Drama

Where to Watch: Netflix

An anthology series that explores some hard-hitting themes, Paava Kadhaigal hits the right note on almost every occasion. Barring one underwhelming episode, directed by Vignesh Shivan, the rest of the episodes, especially Oor Iravu directed by Vetrimaaran, will leave you chilling with terror.

10. Queen (2019)

Writer: Reshma Ghatala

Directors: Gautam Vasudev Menon, Prasath Murugesan

Episodes: 11

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Cast: Ramya Krishna, Anjana Jayaprakash

Genre: Drama

Where to Watch: MX Player

Queen is loosely based on the life of the late ex-Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa. It is a resilient and powerful tale of how a woman made it big in the male-dominated world of cinema and politics.

10. Iru Dhuruvam Season 1 (2019)

Writer-Director: M Kumaran

Episodes: 8

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Cast: Nandha Durairaj, Abhirami, Ravi Jiva

Genre: Thriller

Where to Watch: Sony Liv

When personal and professional lives collide, Inspector Vikram has to find out who the killer is and save his own sanity. It is a no-nonsense police investigation drama that stands tall as one of the best Tamil web series.

