Top 10 Tamil Web Series on Netflix, Prime Video, and more: From Suzhal to Modern Love Chennai
For those craving for some long-form content, there is no better option than a full-fledged web series. Here we take a look at the top ten Tamil web series available on OTT.
Ever since the boom of OTT in India, web series have become an emerging trend. Among the Southern film industries, the Tamil Film Industry has become the quickest to latch on to this growing trend and has also managed to produce some of the best web series available in India.
Today, we take a look at the top ten Tamil web series streaming on OTT, from documentaries and thrillers to drama and romance.
List of top ten Tamil Web Series on OTT
1. Koose Munisamy Veerappan (2023)
- Writers: Jeyachandra Hashmi, Sharath Jothi, Vasanth Balakrishnan
- Director: Sharath Jothi
- Episodes: 6
- IMDB Rating: 9.2/10
- Cast: Nakkheeran Gopal, Pa Pa Mohan, Subramanyam
- Genre: True Crime/Documentary
- Where to Watch: ZEE5
Based on the real-life incidents of India’s most notorious criminal, Veerappan, this series is a raw account of the criminal’s life, with unseen real footage extracted from interviews conducted by journalist Nakkheeran Gopal.
2. Modern Love Chennai (2023)
- Writer-Directors: Thiagarajan Kumararaja, Bharathiraja, Balaji Sakthivel, Raju Murugan, Krishnakumar, Ramakumar, Akshay Sunder
- Episodes: 6
- IMDB Rating: 7.2/10
- Cast: Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashok Selvan, Ritu Varma, Kishore
- Genre: Romance/Drama
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
Modern Love Chennai is an anthology series creatively produced by Thiagarajan Kumararaja. Although not wholly perfect, the series has a little something for each person. Look out especially for the finale episode, directed by Thiagarajan Kumaraaja, it will blow your mind.
4. Ayali (2023)
- Writer-Director: Muthukumar
- Episodes: 8
- IMDB Rating: 8.6/10
- Cast: Abi Nakshatra, Anumol, Lovelyn
- Genre: Drama
- Where to Watch: ZEE5
An emotional and compelling tale about Tamizhselvi, a young teenage girl who defies the 500-year-old regressive customs of her village to achieve her dreams of becoming a doctor. It is one of the best among the new Tamil web series.
5. Vadhandi: The Fable of Velonie (2022)
- Writer-Director: Andrew Louis
- Episodes: 8
- IMDB Rating: 8/10
- Cast: SJ Suryah, Nassar, Laila, Vivek Prasanna
- Genre: Mystery/Thriller
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
After the death of a beautiful young Anglo-Indian girl, Sub-inspector Vivek takes up the case. The show attempts to weave a narrative about our society’s sociological stance by using characters such as an unrelenting cop, a news-hungry journalist, and an awestruck novelist.
6. Suzhal: The Vortex (2022)
- Creator: Pushkar-Gayathri
- Directors: Bramma, Anucharan Murugaiyan
- Episodes: 8
- IMDB Rating: 8.2/10
- Cast: Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy
- Genre: Thriller
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
Set in a small town in South India, Suzhal follows the investigation of a missing person case of a minor girl. What initially seems like any ordinary case demolishes the entire fabric of the town, where secrets are exposed and dark intentions are revealed.
7. Vilangu (2022)
- Writer-Director: Prasanth Pandiyaraj
- Episodes: 7
- IMDB Rating: 7.9/10
- Cast: Vimal, Ineya, Reshma, Munishkanth
- Genre: Thriller
- Where to Watch: ZEE5
Vilangu is an addition to the rich catalog of Tamil web series thrillers. It follows the story of an honest cop who has to race against time to solve a baffling case.
8. November Story (2021)
- Writer-Director: Indhra Subramaniam
- Episodes: 7
- IMDB Rating: 7.6/10
- Cast: Tammannah Bhatia, G.M Kumar, Pasupathy
- Genre: Thriller
- Where to Watch: Disney+Hotstar
One of the best and most underrated Tamil web series on this list is November Story. When a crime novelist suffering from Alzheimer’s is spotted at a crime scene with no recollection of what happened, it is up to his daughter to save him from the mess.
9. Paava Kadhaigal (2020)
- Writer-Directors: Vetrimaaran, Gautam Vasudev Menon, Vignesh Shivan, Sudha Kongara
- Episodes: 4
- IMDB Rating: 8/10
- Cast: Sai Pallavi, Prakash Raj, Kalidas Jayaram, Anjali, Gautam Vasudev Menon
- Genre: Drama
- Where to Watch: Netflix
An anthology series that explores some hard-hitting themes, Paava Kadhaigal hits the right note on almost every occasion. Barring one underwhelming episode, directed by Vignesh Shivan, the rest of the episodes, especially Oor Iravu directed by Vetrimaaran, will leave you chilling with terror.
10. Queen (2019)
- Writer: Reshma Ghatala
- Directors: Gautam Vasudev Menon, Prasath Murugesan
- Episodes: 11
- IMDB Rating: 7.7/10
- Cast: Ramya Krishna, Anjana Jayaprakash
- Genre: Drama
- Where to Watch: MX Player
Queen is loosely based on the life of the late ex-Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa. It is a resilient and powerful tale of how a woman made it big in the male-dominated world of cinema and politics.
10. Iru Dhuruvam Season 1 (2019)
- Writer-Director: M Kumaran
- Episodes: 8
- IMDB Rating: 7.8/10
- Cast: Nandha Durairaj, Abhirami, Ravi Jiva
- Genre: Thriller
- Where to Watch: Sony Liv
When personal and professional lives collide, Inspector Vikram has to find out who the killer is and save his own sanity. It is a no-nonsense police investigation drama that stands tall as one of the best Tamil web series.
