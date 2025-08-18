9 South films releasing in theaters this week: Anupama Parameswaran’s Paradha to Vasanth Ravi starrer Indra

South Indian cinema has been generating a significant buzz in theaters for a while now. Recently, we saw the Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie lighting up the big screens against Hindi Cinema’s War 2 at the box office. As we step into the next week, here’s a list of South Indian films that are to release soon.

9 South films releasing in theaters this week

1. Paradha

Cast: Anupama Parameswaran, Darshana Rajendran, Sangeetha Krish

Anupama Parameswaran, Darshana Rajendran, Sangeetha Krish Director: Praveen Kandregula

Praveen Kandregula Genre: Social Drama

Social Drama Language: Telugu/Malayalam

Telugu/Malayalam Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes

2 hours and 30 minutes Release date: August 22, 2025

Paradha follows the story of Subbu, a sheltered village girl who upholds deeply-rooted family traditions. Her life takes a dramatic turn when her face is published in a magazine without her veil, sparking the fear of a curse.

Subbu embarks on a life-altering journey where she finds unexpected allies and confronts challenges that question her beliefs. With Anupama Parameswaran as the lead, Darshana Rajendran and Sangeetha Krisha play pivotal roles.

2. Son of Muthanna

Cast: Pranam Devaraj, Rangayana Raghu, Kushee Ravi, Tabala Nani, Suchendra Prasad, Sudha Belawadi

Pranam Devaraj, Rangayana Raghu, Kushee Ravi, Tabala Nani, Suchendra Prasad, Sudha Belawadi Director: Sriikanth Hunsur

Sriikanth Hunsur Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Language: Kannada

Kannada Runtime: TBA

TBA Release date: August 22, 2025

Son of Muthanna is an upcoming Kannada-language movie starring Pranam Devaraj, Rangayana Raghu, and Kushee Ravi in leading roles. The story revolves around a loving bond shared by a father, a former army man, and his son.

3. Love Matteru

Cast: Virata Bilwa, Sonal Monteiro, Achyuth Kumar, Suman Ranganathan, Anitha Bhat, Sushmitha

Virata Bilwa, Sonal Monteiro, Achyuth Kumar, Suman Ranganathan, Anitha Bhat, Sushmitha Director: Virata Bilwa

Virata Bilwa Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Language: Kannada

Kannada Runtime: 2 hours and 13 minutes

2 hours and 13 minutes Release date: August 22, 2025

Love Matteru is a Kannada-language rom-com slated to release in theaters this week. The film explores modern romance and the quest for meaningful connections in an era dominated by instant gratification. It delves into how today’s generation balances quick relationships with the longing for deeper emotional bonds.

4. Thalavara

Cast: Arjun Ashokan, Ashokan, Sarath Sabha, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Prashanth Murali, Sohan Seenulal, Shaju Sreedhar, Manoj Moses, Shebin Benson

Arjun Ashokan, Ashokan, Sarath Sabha, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Prashanth Murali, Sohan Seenulal, Shaju Sreedhar, Manoj Moses, Shebin Benson Director: Akhil Anilkumar

Akhil Anilkumar Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Runtime: 2 hours and 1 minute

2 hours and 1 minute Release date: August 22, 2025

Thalavara tells the story about Jyothish, a man who was ostracized for vitiligo. However, when love enters his life, he dreams of becoming big in life.

As he faces rejection and cruelty, he learns that real victory isn't fame or approval, but the courage to stand tall. The romantic drama starring Arjun Ashokan is produced by Shebin Backer under Shebin Backer Productions and Malik fame director Mahesh Narayanan.

5. Just Married

Cast: Shine S Shetty, Ankita Amar, Devaraj, Shruti Krishna, Achyuth Kumar, Sriman, Ravishankar Gowda, Anup Bhandari, Sakshi Agarwal, Sruthi Hariharan, Malavika Avinash

Shine S Shetty, Ankita Amar, Devaraj, Shruti Krishna, Achyuth Kumar, Sriman, Ravishankar Gowda, Anup Bhandari, Sakshi Agarwal, Sruthi Hariharan, Malavika Avinash Director: CR Bobby

CR Bobby Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama

Romantic Comedy Drama Language: Kannada

Kannada Runtime: 2 hours and 6 minutes

2 hours and 6 minutes Release date: August 22, 2025

Just Married follows the story of Surya, an heir to a 250-year-old legacy. However, he has a secret flaw, a weakness for women.

As he is getting married to Sahana, she knows his troubling flaw, soon learning that it is a family curse. The film explores how Surya manages to break it.

6. The Case Diary

Cast: Ashkar Soudan, Rahul Madhav, Vijayaraghavan, Riyaz Khan, Sakshi Agarwal, Neeraja, Bala, Kichu Tellus, Bijukuttan

Ashkar Soudan, Rahul Madhav, Vijayaraghavan, Riyaz Khan, Sakshi Agarwal, Neeraja, Bala, Kichu Tellus, Bijukuttan Director: Dileep Narayanan

Dileep Narayanan Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Runtime: 2 hours and 17 minutes

2 hours and 17 minutes Release date: August 21, 2025

The Case Diary is an upcoming Malayalam-language movie starring Ashkar Soudan in the lead role. The film features around CI Christian Sam, the adopted son of retired Superintendent of Police Sam Koshy.

The officer is tasked with the mission of catching a robbery gang. The flick follows his intense investigation and the challenges that arise along the way.

7. Kamarottu 2

Cast: Priyanka Upendra, Swaminathan Anantharama, Rajini Baradwaj, Nagendra URS, Ninasam Ashwath

Priyanka Upendra, Swaminathan Anantharama, Rajini Baradwaj, Nagendra URS, Ninasam Ashwath Director: A Paramesh

A Paramesh Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Suspense Horror

Suspense Horror Runtime: 2 hours and 9 minutes

2 hours and 9 minutes Release Date: August 22, 2025

Kamarottu 2 is a suspense horror film starring Priyanka Upendra in the lead role. The flick features the story of a paranormal researcher who is in search of her sister at the infamous Kamarottu house. As she awakens the dormant spirit, she must face her fears and even uncover some buried secrets.

8. Meghalu Cheppina Prema Katha

Cast: Naresh Agastya, Rabiya Khatoon, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Raja Chembolu

Naresh Agastya, Rabiya Khatoon, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Raja Chembolu Director: Vipin Chakrala

Vipin Chakrala Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 2 minutes

2 hours and 2 minutes Release Date: August 22, 2025

Meghalu Cheppina Prema Katha is a Telugu-language romantic drama featuring the story of Varun, a musician, and a tech-savvy girl, Meghana. How they cross paths with their passions and eventually find themselves form the entire story.

9. Indra

Cast: Vasanth Ravi, Mehreen Kaur Pirzada, Anikha Surendran, Sunil, Kalyan Master

Vasanth Ravi, Mehreen Kaur Pirzada, Anikha Surendran, Sunil, Kalyan Master Director: Sabarish Nanda

Sabarish Nanda Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Suspense Crime Thriller

Suspense Crime Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 8 minutes

2 hours and 8 minutes Release date: August 22, 2025

Indra is an upcoming Tamil-language film starring Jailer fame Vasanth Ravi in the lead role. The movie, directed by Sabarish Nanda, features the story of a brooding ex-cop who is dealing with the loss of his eyesight.

As he adjusts to his new situation, the former police officer is roped into investigating a serial killer. What follows is a gripping tale filled with twists and turns.

