8 South Indian female-centric films to watch on Women’s Day 2024 on Netflix, Prime Video and more: From Sai Pallavi’s Gargi to Keerthy Suresh’s Mahanati

Actresses in South movies are now playing many crucial roles instead of being love interests. These women-centric films showcase the actress's compelling talent and versatility. They also challenge beliefs and societal norms by telling unique and difficult stories.

From historical dramas to contemporary thrillers, these woman-centric films allow actors to shine, inspire, and transform the way women are portrayed in film. So, here we are bringing you a list of women-centric films that will not just astonish you but also make you think about the dignity and importance of being a woman.

8 women-lead films to watch on Women’s Day

1. Gargi (2022)

Writer-Director: Gautham Ramachandran

Runtime: 2 hours 20 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Cast: Sai Pallavi, R S Shivaji, Aishwarya Lekshmi

Genre: Crime/Thriller

Where to watch: Sony LIV

The film focuses on the journey of a school teacher who is trying to prove her father's innocence after he's accused of assaulting a child. A highly recommended film that will provide you with a thrill along with a riveting storyline of the struggle faced by women.

2. Mahanati (2018)

Writer-Director: Nag Ashwin

Runtime: 2 hours 57 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Cast: Keerthy Suresh, Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda

Genre: Drama

Where to watch: Prime Video

The biopic is based on the late Telugu actress Savitri, revered as Savitriamma by her fans. The film focuses on Savitri's journey from a stage actress to a cinema icon and is beautifully shot and captured while highlighting the struggles she faced as a confident and strong woman.

3. Ammu (2022)

Writer-Director: Charukesh Sekar

Runtime: 2 hours 16 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Cast: Aishwarya Lekshmi, Naveen Chandra, Bobby Simha

Genre: Thriller/Mystery

Where to watch: Prime Video

The story revolves around a girl named Ammu who goes into turmoil after her unfortunate wedding with Ravi who is a police officer by profession. Later, Ammu decides to take an act of revenge and fight for her dignity.

4. Saani Kaayidham (2022)

Writer-Director: Arun Matheswaran

Running Time: 2 hours 16 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Cast: Keerthy Suresh, K.Selvaraghavan

Genre: Action/Crime

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Watch Keerthy Suresh in a never-seen bloody gruesome avatar. The film is a revenge-based story that leads to some hard-hitting scenes along with thrilling performances.

5. Yashoda (2022)

Writer-Director: Hareesh Narayan, K. Hari Shankar

Runtime: 2 hours and 15 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Cast: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

Genre: Thriller/Action

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The film delves into the dark side of surrogacy and the struggles the protagonist has as she uncovers the facility's unpleasant truth. The film boasts powerful talents like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Unni Mukundan.

6. Uyare (2019)

Writer-Director: Manu Ashokan

Runtime: 2 hours and 05 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Cast: Parvathi Thiruvothu, Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali

Genre: Thriller/Drama

Where to watch: Netflix

The story revolves around Pallavi who aspires to be a pilot but her career is jeopardized when she becomes a victim of an acid attack by her obsessive former boyfriend. Later, the story showcases the guts and courage of Pallavi and her powerful journey.

7. Ponmagal Vandhal (2020)

Writer-Director: JJ Fredrick

Running Time: 2 hours 03 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Cast: Jyotika, Parthiban, Bhagyaraj

Genre: Action/Drama

Where to Watch: Prime Video

The film featuring Jyotika in a lead role offers a solid storyline based on the rights of women. It also touches upon a sensitive topic, making it all more powerful and thought-provoking.

8. Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey (2022)

Writer-Director: Vipin Das

Running Time: 2 hours 25 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Cast: Darshana Rajendran, Basil Joseph, Manju Pillai

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Where to Watch: Disney+Hotstar

The story circulates Jayabharathi who is getting married to Rajesh but intends to complete her degree after the marriage. Her companion however mockingly suggests she take the Public Service Commission tests. Amid all the fuss, Jaya struggles to strike the appropriate balance in managing her in-laws while working toward her goal.

