Highest grossing Tollywood films in India: Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD Third with 735cr

Kalki 2898 AD is now in the last legs of its box office run. In its seventh week, the film has grossed Rs. 3.75 crore approx in five days. The forty-eight days cumulative box office gross of the film stands at Rs. 735 crore at the Indian box office. The Independence Day releases from both Bollywood and Tollywood will cut its run on Thursday, so it is likely going to end below Rs. 740 crore.

Kalki 2898 AD is the fifth highest-grossing film ever at the Indian box office behind Baahubali 2, KGF 2, RRR and Jawan. It rises to third place, with the exclusion of KGF 2 and Jawan, for a film for the Telugu film industry.

The highest-grossing Tollywood films at the Indian box office are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 1347 cr. 2 RRR 2022 Rs. 894 cr. 3 Kalki 2898 AD 2024 Rs. 735 cr. 4 Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire 2023 Rs. 489 cr. 5 Baahubali: The Beginning 2015 Rs. 482 cr. 6 Pushpa: The Rise 2021 Rs. 356 cr. 7 Saaho 2019 Rs. 339 cr. 8 Hanuman 2024 Rs. 244 cr. 9 Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo 2020 Rs. 226 cr. 10 Syeraa Narasimha Reddy 2019 Rs. 197 cr.

The list is heavily top-loaded with the first two films grossing around Rs. 1000 crore while the tenth film is less than Rs. 200 crore. This stark contrast is primarily due to the crossover phenomenon ignited by Baahubali in 2015. A film which breaks out in the Hindi market can score big nationwide while the other films are still largely a regional play. This year has three big potential films, including the biggest film of the year Pushpa 2, which will aim to gross over Rs. 300 crore and make the top ten grossers bar be Rs. 300 crore plus.

Note: Adipurush is technically a Bollywood film but it played like a Telugu film, so one can consider it here as well. It grossed Rs. 306 crore, which will place it at eighth place.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Indian 2 worldwide closing box office collections: Kamal Haasan, Shankar film is a colossal DISASTER