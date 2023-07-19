Best Malayalam Movies from 2023’s First Half: From Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam to 2018; Here’s The Full List

The year 2023 was a mixed bag as far as Malayalam movies are concerned. Of course, there wasn’t any shortage of good and inventive cinema. But the quality of these films failed to replicate itself in their box office collections. There have been fewer than five clean hits in the industry this year. But the films that did attain commercial success turned out to be blockbusters. Take, for instance, Romancham, which became the surprise hit of the year, or 2018, which went on to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

Alas, the theatrical success of these films is a conversation for another day. Right now, let’s look at the best Malayalam movies that came out in the first half of this year, in no particular order.

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Running Time: 1h 44m

1h 44m Movie Star Cast: Mammootty, Ramya Suvi, Ramya Pandian, Ashokan

Mammootty, Ramya Suvi, Ramya Pandian, Ashokan Director: Lijo Jose Pellissery

Lijo Jose Pellissery Writer: S Hareesh

S Hareesh Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

As Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam brought together a cinematic legend and an out-of-the-box filmmaker, people had already rated the film very highly even before watching it. Lijo Jose Pellissery and Mammootty created a film that wasn’t as chaotic as the filmmaker's previous directorial ventures but was intriguing nonetheless. Mammootty’s towering presence hooked the audience to the screens. Pellissery, one of the most exciting filmmaking voices in the country today, did not indulge in any spoon-feeding and let the audience think for themselves.

2018

Movie Genre: Survival thriller

Survival thriller Running Time: 2h 34m

2h 34m Movie Star Cast: Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Narain, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali

Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Narain, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali Director: Jude Anthany Joseph

Jude Anthany Joseph Writer: Akhil P. Dharmajan, Jude Anthany Joseph

Akhil P. Dharmajan, Jude Anthany Joseph Where to watch/OTT Platform: Sony Liv

Sony Liv IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

The 2018 Kerala floods were a disastrous event for the people of the state. As the film was based on a true incident that impacted the lives of every Malayali in some capacity, people connected with the film in a way that was almost unprecedented. Jude Anthany Joseph crafted a film that pulled people’s heartstrings and spoke to the audience’s emotional core. To add to its success, 2018 was also a technically solid film.

Purusha Pretham

Movie Genre: Procedural drama, Satirical comedy

Procedural drama, Satirical comedy Running Time: 2h 33m

2h 33m Movie Star Cast: Alexander Prasanth, Jagadish, Darshana Rajendran, Maala Parvathi

Alexander Prasanth, Jagadish, Darshana Rajendran, Maala Parvathi Director: Krishand

Krishand Writer: Ajith Haridas, Manu Thodupuzha

Ajith Haridas, Manu Thodupuzha Where to watch/OTT Platform: Sony Liv

Sony Liv IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

The police procedural movie featured the year’s breakout star, Alexander Prasanth. The film was a humorous commentary on the daily lives of police officers. With the intricate characterization of its lead character, SI Sebastian, Purusha Pretham was intriguing, inventive, and engaging. The film is a satirical take on a serious issue, and the way the narrative was explored was unique.

Iratta

Movie Genre: Drama, Thriller, Mystery

Drama, Thriller, Mystery Running Time: 1h 52m

1h 52m Movie Star Cast: Joju George, Anjali, Arya Salim, Srikant Murali

Joju George, Anjali, Arya Salim, Srikant Murali Director: Rohit M G Krishnan

Rohit M G Krishnan Writer: Rohit M G Krishnan

Rohit M G Krishnan Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Featuring Joju George in dual roles, Iratta was haunting in every sense of the word. Joju played a huge role in pulling the audience into the world of Iratta with his masterful performance. The film keeps you wondering till the end, and the reveal is sure to give you literal chills. Also to note, this isn’t a preferred watch for anyone looking for a jovial time at the movies. Iratta is a disturbing watch that is sure to make you uncomfortable.

Thankam

Movie Genre: Crime, Drama

Crime, Drama Running Time: 2h 25m

2h 25m Movie Star Cast: Biju Menon, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali

Biju Menon, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali Director: Saheed Arafath

Saheed Arafath Writer: Syam Pushkaran

Syam Pushkaran Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Thankam is written by one of the most trusted writers in Malayalam cinema at the moment, who has consistently delivered quality content. Written by Syam Pushkaran, Thankam was an immersive watch that deserved more appreciation for what it did with an intriguing core plot. The well-acted and well-made film revolves around the world of gold dealing in Thrissur. What makes the film even more exciting is that it is based on true events.

Romancham

Movie Genre: Comedy, Horror

Comedy, Horror Running Time: 2h 9m

2h 9m Movie Star Cast: Soubin Shahir, Arjun Ashokan, Sajin Gopu, Siju Sunny

Soubin Shahir, Arjun Ashokan, Sajin Gopu, Siju Sunny Director: Jithu Madhavan

Jithu Madhavan Writer: Jithu Madhavan

Jithu Madhavan Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Romancham may not be the most layered or intricate film on this list, but it definitely managed to connect with the Malayali audience in a way that no other film in recent times could. A relatable film about friendship and the Ouija board struck a chord with the general audience. It was a film made for theaters, as Romancham reminded everyone that movies are, at the end of the day, a collective experience. It is the kind of film that you watch with your friends to have a good time and relax.

Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Running Time: 2h 51m

2h 51m Movie Star Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Anjana Jayaprakash, Dhwani Rajesh, Viji Venkatesh

Fahadh Faasil, Anjana Jayaprakash, Dhwani Rajesh, Viji Venkatesh Director: Akhil Sathyan

Akhil Sathyan Writer: Akhil Sathyan

Akhil Sathyan Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum, set in the Sathyan Anthikad universe of feel-good films, is anything but complex. That is also the beauty of it. With Fahadh Faasil’s incredible comic timing and three wonderful female characters from three generations, the film was successful in what it set out to achieve. Fahadh was back in his Njan Prakashan and Oru Indian Pranayakadha zone for this one. Anjana Jayaprakash as Hamsadhwani, Dhwani Rajesh as Nidhi, and Viji Venkatesh as Laila were magical in their respective roles.

