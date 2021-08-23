BLOCKBUSTER PIC: Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan & others pose for perfect mega family moment

On Chiranjeevi's 66th birthday yesterday, mega family members gathered to celebrate this occasion in the grand way possible. Chiranjeevi's brothers Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu visited the megastar's new house for a family get-together. Mega cousins Sai Dharam tej, Varun Tej Konidela, Ram Charan and Vaishnav Tej also posed for a perfect family photo.

Sai Dharam Tej has treated us with a blockbuster photo that sees Ram Charan, Varun Tej and other mega family members posing for a beautiful photo. It looks every bit royal. One can see, the three brothers-Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi and Naga Babu sitting on the sofa while mega cousins standing at the back like a strong pillar. Also, do not miss noticing Chiranjeevi's huge photo frame in the background. Fans are dropping lovely comments and expressing how elated they are to see them all together.

Check it out:

Sai Dharam Tej also shared a priceless moment with the megastar. Posting the photo on Instagram, he wrote, "Your love has no boundaries…happy birthday mama love you."

Sharing a video of her tying rakhi to brother Ram Charan, Niharika penned a heartfelt note on Instagram. She wrote, "My baapuji...To many more years of you ragging me, and me embarrassing you! And Thank you for always being there for charan Anna..P.S. I’ll make sure I have shorter nails next time."

Take a look at this heartwarming brother-sister duo moment: