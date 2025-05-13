3 new Tamil movies releasing in theaters this week (May 12-May 18): DD Next Level, Maaman, and Eleven

Tamil movie lovers, get ready for a big-screen ride! New faces, familiar stars, and fresh stories are coming your way. From family dramas to horror comedies, there’s a film for every kind of fan. Grab your popcorn, get ready to hoot and smile and have the best time. Let’s see what’s rolling out this week.

Advertisement

New Tamil movies releasing in theaters this week

1. Maaman

Cast: Soori, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Rajkiran, Swasika

Release date: May 16, 2025

Maaman, directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj, has created a buzz online ever since its trailer dropped. It begins with his character as a loving maternal uncle, eagerly awaiting his sister’s baby. His bond with the child grows strong over time. However, emotional tension soon builds and leads to a painful rift between the two. While fans are eagerly waiting to watch this film, the makers have already announced that it will stream on ZEE5 after theatrical run.

2. DD Next Level

Cast: Santhanam, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Selvaraghavan

Release date: May 16, 2025

Devil's Double Next Level (DD Next Level) is a Tamil horror comedy and the fourth film in the Dhilluku Dhuddu series. A sequel to DD Returns, it stars Santhanam as a film critic who gets pulled into a strange alternate world after attending a preview screening. There, he faces off with Selvaraghavan, who seeks revenge. Gautham Menon plays officer Raghavan in a playful nod to Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu.

Advertisement

3. Eleven

Cast: Naveen Chandra, Abhirami, Sye Shashank

Release date: May 16, 2025

Eleven is an upcoming bilingual crime thriller set to release in 2025. Directed and written by Lokkesh Ajls, the film is being made in both Tamil and Telugu. The story follows a sharp and courageous officer known for cracking difficult cases. He is now handed a high-stakes investigation involving a series of mysterious murders. D. Imman is composing the music, Karthik Ashokan handles the cinematography, while Srikanth N. B. is in charge of editing.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Parandhu Po OTT Release: Here’s where you can watch Aju Varghese's Tamil musical comedy film online