Adivi Sesh: I said no to 8 Bollywood films after Major- EXCLUSIVE

Adivi Sesh's last release Major, based on the life of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, received a tremendous response. Adivi Sesh is now playing another interesting role as cop KD in HIT: The Second Case. Ahead of the film's release, Adivi, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla revealed that he said no to 8 Bollywood films after the release of Major as his hands are full with several new projects in Tollywood.

"I said no to 8 Bollywood films as I already had commitments and they all wanted to start the work immediately. Some of them I loved creatively but I had commitments to the projects I had committed before Major released. I have my hands full and a lot of these movies, the next 4 for sure are releasing in Hindi as well. So, I'm not exactly worried about not being engaged in the lovely audience that has discovered me with Gooadachari and Major in Hindi," said Adivi Sesh.