Adivi Sesh: I said no to 8 Bollywood films after Major- EXCLUSIVE
Adivi Sesh is now a popular face not only in the Telugu industry but among the Hindi audience as well after his last film, Major. His new release, HIT 2 will also release soon in Hindi.
Adivi Sesh's last release Major, based on the life of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, received a tremendous response. Adivi Sesh is now playing another interesting role as cop KD in HIT: The Second Case. Ahead of the film's release, Adivi, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla revealed that he said no to 8 Bollywood films after the release of Major as his hands are full with several new projects in Tollywood.
"I said no to 8 Bollywood films as I already had commitments and they all wanted to start the work immediately. Some of them I loved creatively but I had commitments to the projects I had committed before Major released. I have my hands full and a lot of these movies, the next 4 for sure are releasing in Hindi as well. So, I'm not exactly worried about not being engaged in the lovely audience that has discovered me with Gooadachari and Major in Hindi," said Adivi Sesh.
Further, Adivi also shared that he will get on to writing Goodachari 2 script after the promotions of HIT 2's Hindi release. "I have cracked the story but haven't started working on the screenplay so there's still 6 months of writing," confirms Adivi Sesh on the much-awaited sequel.
HIT 2
HIT 2 features Sesh in the role of cool cop KD in the Homicide Intervention Team. The movie has Meenakshii Chaudhary in the female lead role while Rao Ramesh, Srikanth Maganti, Komalee Prasad will be seen in key roles. Prashanti Tipirneni is bankrolling the film while Natural Star Nani is the presenter under Wall Poster Cinema.
Also Read| Interview: Adivi Sesh confirms HIT 2 will release in Hindi, opens up on his relationship status & good scripts