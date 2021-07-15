EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun's daughter Arha gets princess & superstar treatment on Shaakuntalam sets; DETAILS INSIDE

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Arha is being treated like a princess on the sets. From her hair stylist to bodyguards being around her, Allu Arjun's daughter is set for her big acting debut.

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun's little one Allu Arha, earlier charmed viewers with her debut feature in the recreation of the popular Illayaraja song Anjali Anjali. Now, she's prepared to take her adorable acting skills to the big screen with Samantha Akkineni starrer Shaakuntalam. Allu Arha's debut marks the entry of the fourth generation of the Allu family in the Indian cinema and fans cannot wait to know what's in store. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Arha is getting every bit of princess treatment on the sets. From her hair stylist to bodyguards being around her, Allu Arjun's daughter is set for her big acting debut.

A little birdie whispered in our ears, "The vibe is already like a princess and superstar where she has a caravan of Allu Arjun, whole entourage of security around her and it is a very beautiful thing to see. Everyone is in awe of this doll. Her mommy Sneha is also there on the sets with her. The team is around all the time, with her hair being done in the vanity right now... there is also a whole BTS scene with every step of her is being recorded. She is getting full superstar treatment."

Meanwhile, Allu Sirish took to Instagram and sent best wishes to his niece on her acting debut. Sharing a photo of her, he wrote, "Wishing my cutest baby niece Allu Arha all the best for playing Prince Bharata in #Shakuntalam. I'm sure she'll make all us proud."

Tollywood star Allu Arjun has also expressed his excitement on social media saying, "A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, #AlluArha will be making her debut with #Shakuntalam movie. I want to thank @Gunasekhar1 garu & @neelima_guna garu for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut and . I had an altogether different journey with @Samanthaprabhu2 and am happy to watch Arha debut with her movie. My best wishes to the entire Cast & Crew of #Shakuntalam".

A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, #AlluArha will be making her debut with #Shakuntalam movie. I want to thank @Gunasekhar1 garu & @neelima_guna garu for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut . pic.twitter.com/iPfXQaqJCk — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 15, 2021

I had an altogether different journey with @Samanthaprabhu2 and am happy to watch Arha debut with her movie. My best wishes to the entire Cast & Crew of #Shakuntalam — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 15, 2021

