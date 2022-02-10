EXCLUSIVE: Karthik Subbaraj finally reacts to speculations about teaming up with Rajinikanth again

There were speculations that Karthik Subbaraj and Rajinikanth met during the lockdown and had decided to team up for a film. It was also reported that Sun Pictures, too has given the nod for Rajinikanth's 169th film. Finally, Karthik Subbaraj, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla has clarified on the same.

Asked if he is planning to team up with Rajinikanth again after Petta? To this, he replied, "No it's not true, I'm not doing any film with Thalaivar. We never planned on it. In fact, I'm only focused on Mahaan and will be announcing about my next soon."

Rajinikanth and Karthik had teamed up for Petta which released in 2019. The film garnered an immense response from both audiences and critics alike.

On a related note, Sun Pictures are set to make a big announcement today at 6 PM. Apparently, Rajinikanth and Nelson are teaming up next for a feature film that is set to go on floors by April end/Early May.

An official announcement is awaited!

On the other hand, Karthik's latest film Mahaan starring Vikram is out and has been well received by the audience and critics alike. Released directly on Amazon Prime Video, the features real-life father-son duo Vikram and Dhruv Vikram together for the very first time.