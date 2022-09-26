EXCLUSIVE: Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer The Ghost makers plan to release the film in Hindi and Tamil

Nagarjuna will be seen in the role of an Interpol officer in his upcoming film, The Ghost, helmed by Praveen Sattaru. Set to release on October 5, The Ghost has been creating an immense buzz since its inception. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the makers of the film are planning to release the film in Hindi and Tamil.

A source close to the development informs, “The producers are already in discussion of an exciting idea to release The Ghost in Tamil and Hindi simultaneously. Maybe a week after the Telugu version. The discussions have already started, and the logistics are being worked upon as the makers are planning to release Kannada and Malayalam versions together as well. You will hear an official announcement soon.”