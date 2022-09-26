EXCLUSIVE: Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer The Ghost makers plan to release the film in Hindi and Tamil
Said to be a highly intense action thriller laced with all the commercial factors, The Ghost starring Nagarjuna has Sonal Chauhan in the female lead role.
Nagarjuna will be seen in the role of an Interpol officer in his upcoming film, The Ghost, helmed by Praveen Sattaru. Set to release on October 5, The Ghost has been creating an immense buzz since its inception. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the makers of the film are planning to release the film in Hindi and Tamil.
A source close to the development informs, “The producers are already in discussion of an exciting idea to release The Ghost in Tamil and Hindi simultaneously. Maybe a week after the Telugu version. The discussions have already started, and the logistics are being worked upon as the makers are planning to release Kannada and Malayalam versions together as well. You will hear an official announcement soon.”
Nagarjuna is paired opposite Sonal Chauhan in the film. Said to be a highly intense action thriller laced with all the commercial factors, The Ghost also has Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran in prominent roles. Mukesh G cranks the camera, while Brahma Kadali is the art director.
The promotions of The Ghost starring King Akkineni Nagarjuna kickstarted with an interesting promo titled, Killing Machine. The promo shows when a highly trained, extremely lethal agent is pissed, he becomes an unstoppable Killing Machine. Nagarjuna looks badass. The Ghost-Killing Machine showcases the depth of his rage and the extent of his fury.
The Ghost is scheduled for a theatrical release on 5 October 2022.
