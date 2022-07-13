EXCLUSIVE: 'Suriya is beyond perfection', Krithi Shetty opens up on Vanangaan and playing RJ in The Warriorr

Uppena, Shyam Singha Roy, and Bangarraju, back-to-back 3 hits, and as a newbie, it is a rare feat to achieve. 'I feel very lucky to have the audience on my side," says Krithi Shetty as she gears up for the release of The Warriorr co-starring Ram Pothineni. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the young actress also opens up about her first meeting with Suriya on the sets of Vanangaan.

"In the first year of shooting I was trying to understand the industry and now I feel very lucky to have the audience on my side. I'm very thankful to Uppena for giving such a big debut," Krithi Shetty is overwhelmed by giving back-to-back hits featuring A-lister actors of the Tollywood industry.

In The Warriorr, Krithi plays the role of RJ Whistle Mahalaxmi. "I have not played a girl next door yet, and this is one such precise role. Any of my roles do not have any similarity," says Krithi who believes in taking up refreshing characters for her every film.

Sharing her experience of working with Ram Pothineni, Krithi said, "Ram is a very chill guy and very easy-going. It didn't take a lot of time for me to get comfortable with him on the sets because of how easy-going he is. It was wonderful working with him. I could easily convey things to him without thinking If I can or cannot."

Krithi, who has been busy with back-to-back projects in Tollywood, feels grateful for getting every work on the basis of her first film, Uppena. "I only auditioned for my first film and the rest all happened because the directors thought I can pull it off," said Krithi who started acting in ad films at a young age and wishes to play the dream role of Princess warrior.

After the release of The Wariorr, Krithi will resume the second schedule of director Bala's Vanangaan starring Suriya in the lead role. "It is a Suriya and Bala sir combination and I cannot ask for more. Working with Bala sir I realised, he is such a perfectionist. On the first day of my shoot, he gave me so much of confidence," Krithi shared her excitement about working with director Bala who has won 6 National Awards.

Further sharing her experience of working with Tamil superstar Suriya, she adds, "And Suriya sir, I heard too many nice stories about him but after I met him, I realised he is beyond perfection. The way he treats people, I think everybody should inspire to be like him."

