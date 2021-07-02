EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Deverakonda's fitness trainer for Liger spills the beans on his intense training session

From keeping Vijay Deverakonda's injury in mind to keeping a track of his diet and daily protein intake, Kuldip Sethi reveals it all.

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda is training hard for his role in the upcoming Pan-India film, Liger. He apparently plays the role of an MMA fighter and the first look poster gives us a glimpse of the same. VD is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his role. He usually sports a lean and toned look but for Liger, he has transformed himself totally. Celebrity fitness trainer Kuldip Sethi has been training him hard for the same since a year or more. The Arjun Reddy star makes sure to hit the gym daily and has always ensured to maintain his fitness even at home during the lockdown.

While the audience is eagerly looking forward to know what's in store for them, Kuldip Sethi in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla spills the beans on Vijay's intense training session. From keeping VD's injury in mind to keeping a track of his diet and daily protein intake, Kuldip reveals it all. He also assures that Vijay will be seen as a monster, beast and like never before in Liger. VD is trying hard to keep his full look under wraps for Liger but here, we get a glimpse into it and clearly, sets high expectations.

Recently, speaking to ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani on Instagram Live for his annual calendar launch, Vijay revealed that he strictly wants to keep his look under wraps but decided to wear sando for the photoshoot only to give a sneak peek of the real 'Liger' to his fans.

Talking to the photographer before the launch, he had said, “No, my picture won’t be shirtless because I don’t want to reveal my look for Liger yet. My tank top shows off my arms and that’s the only thing I’m willing to reveal now.”

