EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Deverakonda's stylist Shravya Varma on his quirky looks & if he's trying to ape Ranveer Singh

Pinkvilla recently spoke to celebrated stylist, Shravya Varma, who is known for dressing the heartthrob of Tollywood, Vijay Deverakonda among other A-listers from the South Indian film industry.

One of the popular names in the fashion world, stylist Shravya Varma, in a short span has managed to mark her territory in this space. Known for styling a lot of biggies from the South Indian Film industry, Shravya Varma has managed to grab the attention for dressing the heartthrob of Tollywood, Vijay Deverakonda. She has really tapped into his personality to make him look the best and exceptional. Pinkvilla recently got a chance to interview the celebrity stylist and revealed everything about Arjun Reddy actor's style.

Recalling the moment she started working first for Vijay Deverakonda, Shravya says, "When I started working with Vijay, his first film hadn’t released yet. Since he was my friend from long before that, I immediately got to put together a look for him. Interestingly, at the time designers were not willing to share their product on someone new like Vijay. I happened to be styling this well-known actor/star at the time. So I took a call and I gave the clothes that I had called for this known actor to Vijay instead. Our professional journey together began there which was early 2016 soon after which his first film released."

He can pull off like anything you give him. How do you personally work on his styling before any event?

Vijay has always been a confident and an eccentric man with or without fancy clothes, before and after success. Frankly speaking, when we started off initially I was focusing on grabbing some attention for him in events than on the fact that it should be fashionably correct. He didn't care about clothes much at the time, he would just wear whatever I gave him. Also, his personality is very quirky and fun, so I tried to bring that into his dressing. But soon, carrying these eccentric outfits came very naturally to him. There is no particular process but we tried different kinds of styles in different phases of his career.

We did some casual stuff for a bit; we went full-blown power dressing with suits in one phase. We went artsy and also stuck to local sustainable coordinate pieces for one phase. But we try and stick to one pattern for that little while so the challenge is to crack that pattern from time to time and to bring something new and up the game every single time.

Also, I am aware that whatever he does, people follow. So I try and also keep it relatable and realistic especially while doing his costumes in movies so that it’s a trend that can be easily picked up as their favourite hero’s dressing.

He is called as of Tollywood who can pull off any look effortlessly. Is it a conscious effort you are trying or it is just him who is always ready to experiment?

(Laughs) I always have people asking me this so I want to clear this today. It’s definitely not an attempt or any conscious decision to follow someone’s style. If I may say so, I don’t think Vijay will wear something as avant-garde as Ranveer Singh probably would. I would like to think that there is a very thin line between loud pieces and statement pieces in dressing. We are probably somewhere on that line but maybe for our South industry, that’s loud since that’s a first. We also did equal parts of power dressing as much as we did quirkily but clearly the most registered was the later.

A secret about Deverakonda's styling that nobody knows?

The secret is that he doesn’t actually care for clothes as much as it looks like he does (Laughs) If I have to describe his style, it’s basically effortless. Honestly, there is a lot of improving and last-minute fixes. He has a very strong personal style which I cannot trespass at times. If he decides that he will go to a press meet in a lungi in spite of having a line up of outfits from country's most celebrated designers because he felt like it, there is nothing I can do about it.

Shravya Varma, who is serving us some really amazing looks concludes with a special birthday message for Vijay Deverakonda, "Happy birthday to my friend, brother, board game competitor, bully and a boss all in one. I am super lucky and proud to evolve and share this journey in fashion alongside this superhuman. I hope to see him as India’s biggest superstar one day and I trust that I will."

