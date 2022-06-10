EXCLUSIVE: Rakshit Shetty's Avane Srimannarayana meets Sudeep's Thugs of Malgudi? The actor answers

Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie released in cinema halls today and the initial response suggests yet another winner from the actor. He now moves on to Richard Anthony and then follows it up with Kirik Party 2. After completing the prior commitments, Rakshit in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla revealed that he is planning to revisit the ambitious Thugs of Malgudi with Sudeep.

He also opened up about the Avane Srimannarayana sequel. Rakshit said, "I might not do the sequel to Avane Srimannarayana, but I might bring the character of Narayana in one of the films that I am doing. There is a film in the pipeline, which I will be doing one day."

In the times of multiple universes, he explains that he is even planning a crossover between two of his films. "I was supposed to do a film called Thugs of Malgudi with Sudeep sir. I don't want to talk about it right now as I am not aware of the timelines. I have to finish 5 films first and then move on to Thugs of Malgudi. Sudeep sir is a big star and I need his dates too. So, I want to bring Narayana's character in Thugs of Malgudi," he shares.

Rakshit is quick to add, "When I say Narayana's character, I don't mean the same character, but say, a different birth of Narayana. He is not a police or cop, but just Narayana, a mysterious personality." Watch the full video below as we discuss 777 Charlie, Punyakoti, Richard Anthony and many more things.

