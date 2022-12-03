HIT 2: Samantha Ruth Prabhu keen to play 'badass cop'; Adivi Sesh gets emotional as Mahesh Babu calls him

Adivi Sesh starrer HIT: The Second Case was released in theatres on Friday. The second film in the HIT franchise has been receiving positive reviews from audiences. Overwhelmed with the massive response to the film, Adivi Sesh is interacting with fans on Twitter and suggested Samantha join the HIT universe. He also revealed that Mahesh Babu called to congratulate him. A Twitter user suggested that Samantha should be a part of the upcoming film, playing the lead role. The actress indicated that she is keen to join the HIT universe as a 'badass cop'. A fan asked Adivi Sesh to share his views on a top female star headlining a film set in the HIT universe. The Major star said he is game for it. He went on to tag Samantha in his post.

He wrote on Twitter: "That’s a terrific idea! What do you say Sam? @Samanthaprabhu2#HIT2 #BloodyBlockbuster

#Hit2Review' Samantha replied to his comment and congratulated him on HIT 2's release. The tweet read: "A badass cop, sounds like fun. Congratulations on your super HIT @AdiviSesh .. always cheering for you" Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu reaction on HIT 2

Adivi Sesh also shared superstar Mahesh Babu's reaction to HIT 2. When a user asked the actor to include superstar Mahesh Babu in the HIT franchise, he affirmed that he will think about it and revealed his reaction. He wrote, "Don’t know. Suit avuthundho ledho Aalochinchaali. But Mahesh sir called me this morning and spoke for a long time about how PROUD he is of me. I got tears in my eyes. And l promised I will always be there as his brother. Can’t wait to show him #HIT2." For unversed, Adivi and Mahesh Babu share close bond as the latter produced his previous film Major, which became a blockbuster hit. Take a look at Adivi Sesh's tweet about Mahesh Babu's reaction