How is Allu Arjun related to Ram Charan? Family relationship EXPLAINED

Allu Arjun and Ram Charan are undeniably two of the most famous names in the Telugu film industry. The duo have been a part of the industry since the 2000s, and have garnered a dedicated fan following of their own, over the years.

The Pushpa star and the RRR actor are often seen together at social events, and family functions and it is pretty well known that they come from the same family, but what is their exact relation? Well, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan are first cousins. That is, Allu Arjun’s father, Allu Aravind, and Ram Charan’s mother Surekha are siblings.

The Allu-Konidela family

The Allu-Konidela family is one of the two biggest celebrity families in the Telugu film industry, the other being the Akkineni-Daggubati family, which has prominent members like Nandamuri Balakrishna, NT Rama Rao, Jr. NTR, Naga Chaitanya, and many more.

The Allu-Konidela family consists of several big names, starting with Allu Ramalingiah, who was a Telugu actor and producer, and is the grandfather of Allu Arjun. He was married to Kanakaratnam, and had two children, Allu Aravind, and Surekha. The former is one of the biggest producers in the Telugu film industry at present, and runs his own production house named Geetha Arts. He is married to Muttamsetty Nirmala, and are the parents of Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish.

Surekha on the other hand, is married to Chiranjeevi, one of the most prominent names in the industry. He is also the eldest among Konidela Venkat Rao and Anjana Devi’s four children, the other three being Naga Babu, Pawan Kalyan and Vijaya Durga. Chiranjeevi and Surekha have four children, Ram Charan, Srija, Sushmitha and Laggisetty.

Naga Babu, who is also a prominent actor, is married to Padmaja, and has two children, Varun Tej Konidela and Niharika Konidela. Varun Tej recently tied the knot with his Anthariksham 9000 KMPH co-star Lavanya Tripathi. The wedding was an intimate one, attended only by close friends and family, and took place in Italy.

As for Vijaya Durga, she is married to Siva Prasad. The duo have two children, Sai Dharam Tej and Panja Vaisshnav Tej, both of whom are prominent actors as well. Their uncle, Pawan Kalyan, is an actor and a politician, and is currently married to Anna Lezhneva, who is of Russian origin.

Allu Arjun and Ram Charan on the work front

Allu Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, the much awaited sequel of the 2021 action film Pushpa, helmed by Sukumar. The film features an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, and many more in prominent roles.

The film has been bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, while the music for the film has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The film is all set to release on Independence Day, next year.

As for Ram Charan, he will next be seen in S Shankar’s Game Changer, which also marks the filmmaker’s Telugu debut. The film is touted to be an action drama film, set in the backdrop of contemporary politics, and the actor is said to be playing an IAS officer. The film also features Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Sunil, Jayaram, and many more in prominent roles. The film has been written by Karthik Subbaraj.

Apart from that, the actor is slated to team up with Buchi Babu Sena in a film tentatively titled RC16. The film will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, in collaboration with Sukumar Writings and Vriddhi Cinemas.

