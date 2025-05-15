Jolly O Gymkhana Telugu on OTT: When and where to watch dubbed version of Prabhu Deva starrer black comedy online
Read on to learn when and where to watch the Telugu-dub version of Prabhu Deva’s black comedy movie Jolly O Gymkhana.
Jolly O Gymkhana, starring Prabhu Deva in the lead role, hit the big screens on November 22, 2024. Following its original Tamil version’s OTT release last year, the movie is all set to hit the streaming space with its Telugu dub.
When and where to watch Jolly O Gymkhana
Jolly O Gymkhana starring Prabhu Deva hits the OTT space Aha Video with the Telugu-dub version on May 15, 2025. The official announcement of the same was made by the platform via a post. The Tamil version of the movie is also available on SunNXT and Aha Video.
Official trailer and plot of Jolly O Gymkhana
Jolly O Gymkhana starring Prabhu Deva is a black comedy film that follows the story of a family from Tenkasi who stumble upon a dead body. The unexpected occurrence leads the family on a chaotic adventure to Kodaikanal.
Later, the movie goes on a quirky comedy of errors, focusing on what happens to the corpse and how the family uses it to their own benefit.
Cast and crew of Jolly O Gymkhana
Jolly O Gymkhana features Prabhu Deva with an ensemble cast of actors like Madonna Sebastian, Abhirami, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Robo Shankar, John Vijay, Sai Dheena, Madhusudhan Rao, and many more in key roles.
The film, written and directed by Sakthi Chidambaram, is bankrolled by Rajendra M Rajan and Punitha Rajan. Jolly O Gymkhana is musically crafted by Ashwin Vinayagamoorthy, with MC Ganesh Chandra carrying out the cinematography and Ramar editing it.
Interestingly, the film’s title is taken from a song in Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast, composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
