Watch: Pawan Kalyan rushes to Singapore with Chiranjeevi after former's son Mark sustains injuries in school fire accident

Pawan Kalyan was spotted at the airport along with his brother Chiranjeevi and sister-in-law Surekha after his son Mark got injured in a fire accident in Singapore.
The Mega family is going through a worrisome period of time after Pawan Kalyan’s 8-year-old son Mark Shankar sustained injuries in a fire incident that broke out in his school in Singapore.
Amid all the buzz, Pawan Kalyan, along with his elder brother and actor Chiranjeevi and latter’s wife Surekha were seen rushing to the airport in the late night hours of April 8, as they jetted off to meet Mark in Singapore.
While the three of them entered the airport separately, their facial expression conveyed the same worry. As per reports, Mark Shankar had sustained injuries in his arms and legs, and had even been dealing with complications due to excessive smoke inhalation.
Besides this, glimpses of the scary fire accident have also gone viral all over the internet. The clip features firefighters actively at work as they evacuate the school premises and carry out rescue operations for those who are trapped inside the building through the windows.
For the unversed, Pawan Kalyan and his third wife Anna Lezhneva’s son Mark Shankar had been completing his education from a school based in the River Valley area of Singapore. Further updates on the starkid’s health are yet awaited from the mega family as of now.
The couple are also blessed with a daughter named Polena Anjana Pawanova, who is rather rare to make a public appearance.
