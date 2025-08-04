Oho Enthan Baby OTT Release: When and where to watch Vishnu Vishal’s brother Rudra’s debut movie online

Oho Enthan Baby, starring Vishnu Vishal’s brother Rudra in his debut role, hit the big screens on July 11, 2025. A month after its theatrical release, the film is now debuting on OTT. Here are the details.

When and where to watch Oho Enthan Baby

Oho Enthan Baby is slated to release on the streaming giant Netflix on August 8, 2025. The official update was made by the OTT platform itself through its social media handle.

Advertisement

Sharing the post, they wrote, “Open pannaa… oru love story. Romance irukku, twist irukku, drama irukku. Aana, happy ending irukkuma? (If you open it… It’s a love story. It has Romance, twists, drama, but does it have a happy ending?)”

“Watch Oho Enthan Baby, out 8 August in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, on Netflix,” read the post.

See the official update here:

Official promo and plot of Oho Enthan Baby

Oho Enthan Baby features the story of Ashwin, an aspiring filmmaker from a dysfunctional family. In his tryst with life, he meets Meera, a doctor with emotional baggage of her own.

As both of them fall in love, various events lead to their breakup, fueling Ashwin to create a movie screenplay out of his pain. However, will he have a happy ending similar to films in his life? Why did he and Meera break up forms the rest of the story.

Advertisement

Cast and crew of Oho Enthan Baby

Oho Enthan Baby features Vishnu Vishal’s youngest brother, Rudra, in the lead role, marking his debut in Tamil cinema. Alongside him, Little Things fame Mithila Palkar plays the co-lead.

Apart from the leading actors, Oho Enthan Baby has an ensemble cast consisting of Vishnu Vishal (playing himself), Mysskin, Karunakaran, Nirmal Pillai, and many more in key roles.

The film is directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, with Jen Martin handling the musical tracks and scores. Oho Enthan Baby had Harish Kannan cranking the camera while RC Pranav served as the editor.

Before the flick’s release, Vishnu revealed how Aamir Khan was the 1st one to watch it. He said, “Aamir Khan sir watched Oho Enthan Baby yesterday and was overflowing with happy tears. He told me how such films about relationships have become scarce in cinema today.”

ALSO READ: Coolie: Nagarjuna calls out directors while praising Lokesh Kanagaraj for saving Rs 5 crore in Rajinikanth's film