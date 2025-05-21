Megha OTT Release: When and where to watch Kiran Raj’s Kannada film on love, relationships amid parental pressure
Here’s everything you need to know about the recently released Kannada film Megha, as it is set to debut on OTT.
Kannada romantic drama Megha opened to mixed responses from fans as the film upheld various complexities that are a part of modern relationships. Starring Kiran Raj and Kajal Kunder in the lead, the film is a unique tale of love that illustrates the effects of parental control over young relationships. The film is now set for its OTT release.
When and where to watch Megha
Megha will be available to stream on the OTT platform SimplySouth. The movie can be watched from May 23 but would only be accessible to audiences outside India.
The official announcement post on the streaming giant’s X handle read, “#Megha, streaming on Simply South from May 23 worldwide, excluding India.”
Check out the post here:
Official trailer and plot of Megha
The storyline of the film navigates around two characters by the name of Megha (played by Kiran Raj and Kajal Kunder) who cross paths with one another after having gone through heartbreak amid parental pressure.
Kiran Raj’s Megha is a young man struggling with heartbreak after a breakup.
On the other hand, Kajal Kunder’s character, Megha, is a college student who is facing stiff parental pressure from her father against her choice of relationship and marrying someone whom he prefers.
A chance meeting between these two individuals forms the crux of the story as they meet and heal one another, as they come closer while helping themselves out of their hurtful past.
Cast and crew of Megha
Megha stars Kiran Raj and Kajal Kunder in lead roles, along with actors Rajesh Nataranga, Shobharaj, Shri Vidya, Dingri Naresh, Taranga Vishwa and more.
The film is written and directed by Charan HR and is produced by HR Yatish and HN Ramesh. Joel Sakkari has composed the musical score for the film.
ALSO READ: Simbu on being nervous for his initial days at Thug Life sets: 'Kamal sir made me feel...'