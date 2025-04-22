Niram Marum Ulagil OTT Release: Bharathiraja’s Tamil drama addresses parental sacrifice; here’s where you can watch it online

Niram Marum Ulagil hit the big screens back on March 7, 2025, and opened to mixed reviews. The film, which includes four different tales wrapped in one single story, was tagged by many as an “over-burden of emotions” for the audience. And now, the Tamil drama is all set to release on OTT.

When and where to watch Niram Marum Ulagil

Niram Marum Ulagil will be streaming on SUN NXT from April 25, 2025 onwards. The OTT giant announced the same with an official post on their X account.

Sharing a poster of the film they wrote, “April 25 mudhal, Ulagam Niram Maarum! Niram Marum Ulagil streaming from April 25 on Sun NXT”.

Check out the post here:

Official trailer and plot of Niram Marum Ulagil

Niram Marum Ulagil navigates four different tales coming together for the same essence of parental sacrifice at the most extreme and vulnerable state.

It also explores different familial equations and bondings, when they surpass challenges such as illness, estrangement, unexpected connections and emotional turmoil.

The four stories are interestingly interconnected, offering a unique vision of how interconnected people stand to be even though they disagree over it.

Being distinct in its flavours, all the four stories are set in different geographical locations, such as Mumbai, Velankanni, Chennai and a village named Tiruttani.

The stories are presented like a narration going down from the elders in a family to the younger generation, passing down as a message of learning and realisation. The movie closely resembles real life incidents which have been a part of the social fabric for a long time now.

Cast and crew of Niram Marum Ulagil

Niram Marum Ulagil stars Bharathiraja, Rio Raj, Natty Subramanium, Sandy Master, Yogi Babu, RJ Vigneshkanth, Rishikanth, Kaniha, Vadivukkarasi and others.

It is written and directed by the debutant Britto JB. Produced jointly under Signature Productionz and GS Cinema International, the film’s music is composed by Dev Prakash Regan.

