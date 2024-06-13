Popular star kid: Meet Pawan Kalyan’s firstborn Akira Nandan who has turned into an Internet sensation now

Pawan Kalyan—the name needs no introduction. Apart from his exceptional performances on screen, the Tholi Prema actor is also known for being a doting father to his children. Pawan’s eldest son, Akira Nandan, has become an internet sensation for his dashing looks and public appearances with his nana (dad). He is often seen accompanying his dad at several public events.

Recently, Akira Nandan grabbed attention when he met the honorable Narendra Modi with his father, Pawan Kalyan, in Delhi after the 2024 general elections. Today, in this article, we will be talking in detail about the popular star kid, Akira Nandan.

Who is Akira Nandan?

Born on April 8, 2004, Akira Nandan is the eldest son of Pawan Kalyan and his second wife, Renu Desai, who is also a former model-turned-actor. He has a younger sister named Aadhya Konidela.

According to a report on CinemaManishi.com, Nandan completed his schooling at Oakridge International School, Hyderabad. In 2022, he finished his high school education at Indus International School. The graduation ceremony was attended by Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai along with their daughter Aadhya. Pictures from the event went viral on the internet.

Growing up, Akira has always loved playing cricket and dancing. He also knows how to play the piano. He is definitely a child prodigy.

Akira Nandan’s onscreen appearance

The little superstar made an appearance in a film back in 2014. Yes, that’s right. Akira was seen in his mother’s directorial film Ishq Wala Love. The film showcased his potential as an actor, setting the stage for a promising career in the film industry.

Last year, amidst speculations regarding Akira’s big debut in films, Renu Desai cleared the air by saying that the star kid is not interested in acting for now.

“Future I can’t predict the future. So please stop speculating every single time I post something on my Instagram. If he decides to get into acting I will be the first person to post it on my Instagram,” she added.

Akira Nandan meets PM Modi with Pawan Kalyan

After Pawan Kalyan’s historic win at the Assembly Polls this year, the actor went to Delhi to meet PM Modi with his third wife, Anna Lezhnova, and his son, Akira Nandan.

Akira Nandan received Mr. Modi’s blessings, and the pictures from their meeting went viral on social media. Nandan’s mother and Pawan Kalyan’s ex-wife, Renu Desai, took to her Instagram to share pictures from the day.

Sharing the heartwarming pictures, she mentioned how her son called her after meeting the PM and said that Narendra Modi had a magnetic aura around him, and he could feel his strong personality and presence.

Recently, Akira and his sister, along with other members of the mega family, went to Vijayawada to attend Chandrababu Naidu’s oath-taking ceremony. Their father was also sworn in as the deputy CM in Naidu’s government.

