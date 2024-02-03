Remember Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur's nanny? She is NOW in charge of Ram Charan's daughter Klin Kaara

Remember the nanny who took social media by storm after her reported salary for babysitting Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur was revealed? For the unaware, her name is Savitri and she is a celebrity nanny. The woman has worked with Kareena and Saif as well as Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput in the past and is now working with Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela to take care of their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela.

Klin Kaara’s nanny is the same as Taimur’s nanny

In today’s world of social media with the rising abundance of Internet availability, users are a click away from sharing their thoughts, positive or negative into the world. At such a time, it becomes increasingly hard for celebrities to escape the public eye. But one such conscious decision that many celebrity parents are opting for these days is to hide the faces of their newborn babies.

Recently we’ve seen Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela who have made it a point to hide their daughter Klin Kaara’s face from the paps. It has become an increasing trend for celebrity parents to hire nannies to ensure that their babies are safe and protected from paps. Nannies embody multiple roles and are hence, handsomely paid in return.

Savitri spotted with Ram Charan and Upasana’s daughter at Siddhivinayak Mandi, Mumbai

