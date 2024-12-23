Sai Pallavi seeks blessings at Annapurna Temple in Varanasi; see photos

Sai Pallavi has been basking in the glory of her cinematic success with her recent release Amaran, co-starring Sivakarthikeyan. She’s also been in the limelight due to her highly anticipated upcoming films, including Thandel with Naga Chaitanya and Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor. Amid her hectic schedule, the actress was recently spotted visiting the Annapurna Temple in Varanasi.

In the pictures from her trip, which went viral in no time, Sai Pallavi is seen surrounded by a number of her fans as she sought blessings from Goddess Annapurna inside the temple premises.

Take a look at the photos here:

The actress was accompanied by her mother on the spiritual trip, and she looked breathtaking as always, clad in an icy-blue hued saree. Her simple look with absolutely no makeup and a messy hairdo grabbed attention from her fans, who lauded her style statement.

Just a few days ago, Sai Pallavi shared a series of pictures on her Instagram from her recent vacation to Australia. She was joined by her family and friends, and from the various moments captured, it was clear how much fun she had during the trip.

Check out her pictures here:

Along with them, the Shyam Singha Roy star penned a sweet caption summing up her reflections from the trip. She wrote, “…To a special trip, lovely people, adventure & laughter. Series: Australia, part1.”

For the unversed, Sai Pallavi is an actress who rarely shares her personal opinions on public platforms. However, things took a different turn on December 12 when she, for the first time, called out a publication for spreading false narratives about her. The report in question claimed that Sai Pallavi had turned completely vegetarian for her role as Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan.

Immediately the actress dropped a clarification post on X (formerly Twitter), and even warned legal action against such baseless reports about herself.

Here’s what Sai Pallavi wrote:

Coming back to her work front, beside Thandel and Ramayana, Sai Pallavi also has an untitled film with Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan, lined up.

